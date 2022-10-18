Optimus Launches Treasury Management Solutions

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When an organization needs to improve its financial management and make faster decisions, it looks to automate processes and reduce margin of error more efficiently. Doing this successfully requires people who know finance and technology, and most importantly, people fluent in both. Recognizing that need, Optimus, a provider of strategic consulting and recruiting services, has launched a division specializing in Treasury transformation.

Houston-based Optimus, founded in March 2004 by energy industry veterans, has deep experience in the recruiting and solutions space, particularly in the commodities and technology sectors. "Coming from the business and having direct experience in the business processes and systems leveraged by our clients has been a consistent recipe for success," said Michelle Bruce, Partner at Optimus. "Adding a strong team of experts who can do the same in the treasury space just makes sense."

As management of cash flow becomes increasingly critical and complex, Treasury Management Systems (TMS) have emerged as a crucial element for organizations across industries. Transitioning from processes that are partly or largely manual is an enormous challenge. Businesses now realize the need for automated systems and see that strategic planning for that change is vital in order to implement an effective system that includes an appropriate integration architecture. Without proper planning, companies can expect day-to-day operations to be severely affected and costs to rise exponentially.

"The most successful businesses can manage, invest, and forecast optimally and proactively through turbulent market conditions," Bruce said. "Businesses want to create efficiencies with automation that streamline day-to-day operations, allowing for employee focus on strategic thinking and data analytics as opposed to cumbersome process steps."

Optimus leaders see the Treasury Division as a natural expansion of its success in delivering energy and commodities trading risk management (ETRM/CTRM) solutions. The team of Treasury experts possesses the rare experience of having worked in both financial consulting as well as within technology vendors.

"Optimus team members have been on both sides of the equation and have a true understanding of what it takes to implement a TMS solution," said Darren Hartzell, Managing Director at Optimus. "With our level of vendor knowledge, we excel as the intermediary between the client and the vendor. Our ability to be that translator is unique in the consulting sector. Having worked on both the technical and functional sides, we can provide much more strategic insight for the client."

The Optimus Treasury Division also leverages the firm's well-established Human Capital solutions in its approach. Implementing a TMS program can require hiring temporary or permanent staff to ensure success and to foster the organization's independence and long-term growth.

"We want to empower the business teams, ensuring they have the knowledge they need to be comfortable and confident in what they do every day," said Heather Leverett, Partner at Optimus. "Our goal is to come in, be efficient and effective, and deliver the solution the client needs for long-term success."

