Verizon’s +play adds NBA streaming services

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced that NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service, and NBA TV, the league’s premium offering of 24/7 NBA content, are the latest additions to +play, a first-of-its-kind platform for consumers to discover, purchase and manage some of their favorite subscriptions – all in one place.



With the NBA’s direct-to-consumer subscription services in +play, Verizon customers will be able to seamlessly access and manage their subscriptions to both NBA League Pass and NBA TV, as well as exclusive offers from the many services available through +play – all on the network America relies on.

“NBA streaming services are an exciting addition to +play, allowing users to easily manage – and save – on their subscriptions and enjoy the best sports has to offer all in one place,” said Erin McPherson, chief content officer for Verizon. “Verizon has a track record of providing our customers incredible value, as well as great premium content from leading services. As one of the largest direct-to-consumer distributors in the country, we’re solving for millions of customers’ pain points by providing them with an innovative tool to manage and get exclusive deals on multiple subscriptions all in one place.”

NBA League Pass offers live, out-of-market regular-season games, with next-generation game viewing enhancements, including new camera angles, alternative audio, celebrity influencer commentary, in-depth analytics and condensed games for on-demand viewing. With NBA TV, fans have access to exclusive live NBA games, original programming, and an extensive list of on-demand video content.

With more than 200 streaming services available in the marketplace, customers are constantly challenged to keep pace with what’s available, as well as managing and tracking what they’ve already signed up for. +play is Verizon’s response to this pain point: a simple way to centralize content and entertainment services across all devices – and a more effective way for customers to discover new content and take advantage of deals for services.

+play, announced earlier this year, is a free service for Verizon customers that will include top subscription services, along with access to exclusive deals and offers across entertainment, audio, gaming, fitness, music, lifestyle and more.

The cutting-edge hub will give consumers access to the best content and experiences – while also strengthening Verizon’s strategy of providing customers with choice: choice connectivity, choice of device and now, choice of content and digital services – all managed in one place.

+play builds on the content Verizon already offers through leading providers including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, discovery+ and AMC+, all of which are featured in the new service, and introduces new partners, including NFL+, HBO Max, Netflix, Peloton, The Athletic, Calm, Duolingo, and TelevisaUnivision’s Vix+, among many others.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services.

