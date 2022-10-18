Canadian Animal Health Institute launches its new logo brand

Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI) launched its brand new logo, embodying its vision of healthier animals for a healthier Canada. CAHI serves as the trusted, science-based voice of the Canadian animal health industry, and each element of the new logo was carefully curated to show appreciation for CAHI’s history, while looking ahead to where we are going as a dynamic, uniquely Canadian industry.

The refreshed logo reaffirms CAHI’s commitment to One Health. Protected by the hand and the leaf, the animals depicted represent the major species for animal health products in Canada, including companion animals and food producing animals. The animals are forward facing, looking towards the maple leaf over the horizon to highlight how the industry is continuously improving and innovating. The dog stands in a play bow stance and embodies the cordiality and enthusiasm of the people who make up the Canadian animal health industry.

“For over 50 years CAHI has served as the leading voice and trade association representing the developers, manufacturers and distributors of animal pharmaceuticals, biologics, feed additives and veterinary health products” said Dr. Catherine Filejski, President, and CEO of CAHI. “To date, our organization has grown to include over 60 members and it is important that our logo and brand identity reflect how our industry, and our organization, have evolved, and continue to evolve.”

Important to CAHI’s future work will be continuing to advocate for access to animal health products in Canada, as well as a One Health approach, which recognizes that animal health is firmly linked to human health and a healthy planet, and encourages us to work together to achieve the best health for people, animals, and our environment.

“This new logo recognizes the significant contributions our organization, and member companies have made to the animal health industry in Canada while looking to the future as we strive to further foster the trust Canadians have in the safety, quality and efficacy of animal health products in Canada” states Dr. Rob Bell, Chair of CAHI’s Board of Directors.

This new logo is the first of several innovations to CAHI’s visual identity planned for 2022-2023. The coming months will see the launch of a new member portal to better serve member needs, as well as a new CAHI website.

About the CAHI

Established in 1968, CAHI is the trusted, science-based voice of the Canadian animal health industry. Our members provide Canada’s veterinarians and animal owners with the animal medications and tools necessary to maintain the health of our pets and food animal population. Healthier animals for a healthier Canada. www.cahi-icsa.ca.