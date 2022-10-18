- Global Vegetable Juices Market to Reach $47.2 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vegetable Juices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033221/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period. Pure Vegetable Juice, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$28.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vegetable Blend Juice segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2026
The Vegetable Juices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.8 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -
Biotta
Campbell Soup Company
Coca-Cola Company
Dabur
Evolution Fresh.
ITC
Ito En, Ltd.
Naked Juice Company
Suja Life;
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Vegetable Juices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pure
Vegetable Juice by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Pure Vegetable Juice by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Pure Vegetable Juice by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetable Blend Juice by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Vegetable Blend Juice by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Blend Juice by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Supermarkets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Supermarkets by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Supermarkets by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Convenience Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Convenience Stores by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Convenience Stores by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Distribution Channels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Distribution Channels
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Distribution
Channels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 22: World Vegetable Juices Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Vegetable Juices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetable Juices by Type - Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable
Blend Juice - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by Type -
Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure Vegetable Juice
and Vegetable Blend Juice for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online
and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online and Other Distribution
Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetable Juices by Type - Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable
Blend Juice - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by Type -
Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure Vegetable
Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online
and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online and Other Distribution
Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Vegetable Juices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetable Juices by Type - Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable
Blend Juice - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by Type -
Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure Vegetable
Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online
and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online and Other Distribution
Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Vegetable Juices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetable Juices by Type - Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable
Blend Juice - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by Type -
Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure Vegetable
Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online
and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online and Other Distribution
Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Vegetable Juices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetable Juices by Type - Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable
Blend Juice - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by Type -
Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure Vegetable
Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online
and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online and Other Distribution
Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Vegetable Juices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetable Juices by Type - Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable
Blend Juice - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by Type -
Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure Vegetable
Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online
and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online and Other Distribution
Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Vegetable Juices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetable Juices by Type - Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable
Blend Juice - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by Type -
Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure Vegetable
Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online
and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online and Other Distribution
Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetable Juices by Type - Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable
Blend Juice - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by Type -
Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure Vegetable
Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online
and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online and Other Distribution
Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Vegetable Juices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetable Juices by Type - Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable
Blend Juice - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by Type -
Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure Vegetable Juice
and Vegetable Blend Juice for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online
and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online and Other Distribution
Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetable Juices by Type - Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable
Blend Juice - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by Type -
Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure Vegetable
Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online
and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online and Other Distribution
Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetable Juices by Type - Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable
Blend Juice - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by Type -
Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure Vegetable
Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online
and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online and Other Distribution
Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vegetable Juices by Type - Pure Vegetable Juice and
Vegetable Blend Juice - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vegetable Juices
by Type - Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable
Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure
Vegetable Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vegetable Juices
by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets, Convenience Stores,
Online and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable
Juices by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Vegetable Juices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable
Juices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vegetable Juices by Type - Pure Vegetable Juice and
Vegetable Blend Juice - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by
Type - Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable
Juices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure
Vegetable Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online
and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable
Juices by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Vegetable Juices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetable Juices by Type - Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable
Blend Juice - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by
Type - Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure
Vegetable Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online
and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Vegetable Juices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetable Juices by Type - Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable
Blend Juice - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: India Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by Type -
Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: India 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure Vegetable
Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: India Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online
and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 118: India 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online and Other Distribution
Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vegetable Juices by Type - Pure Vegetable Juice and
Vegetable Blend Juice - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by
Type - Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure
Vegetable Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online
and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 124: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Vegetable Juices by Type - Pure Vegetable Juice
and Vegetable Blend Juice - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vegetable
Juices by Type - Pure Vegetable Juice and Vegetable Blend Juice
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
