Global Stockbroking Market to Reach $112.7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global stockbroking market generated $38.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $112.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $38.5 billion Market Size in 2031 $112.7 billion CAGR 11.7% No. of Pages in Report 416 Segments Covered Services, type of broker, mode, trading type, end-user, and region. Drivers Increase in the standard of living Rise in demand for reliable, fast, and effective order execution Opportunities Emergence of favorable government regulations Rise in demand for cloud-based solutions Restrains insufficient risk valuation capabilities Limited to specific consumers

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has had a low impact on the growth of the global stockbroking market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in increased internet penetration. Apart from that, adoption of stock market trading solutions has increased in the face of unprecedented circumstances, as more and more employees were laid off from companies. Thus, the demand for stockbroking surged as an alternative source of money.

Moreover, software development witnessed a considerable increase in the fluctuating demands for cybersecurity during pandemic.

As a result, the stockbroking industry started using various technologies such as AI and ML for predicting the stocks behaviour. This, in, turn, boosted the growth of stockbroking industry during the pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global stockbroking market based on services, type of broker, mode, trading type, end-user, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on services, the order execution segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global stockbroking market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The advisory segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

Based on type of broker, the full-service brokers segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global stockbroking market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Robo-advisors segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

Based on trading type, the short-term trading segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global stockbroking market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The long-term trading segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global stockbroking market share. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period.

The key players analysed in the global stockbroking market report include Angel One Limited, Axis Direct, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., E-Trade, FMR LLC, ICICI Securities Ltd., InfoReach, Inc., Interactive Brokers LLC, MetaQuotes Ltd, NinjaTrader, Tethys Technology, Upstox, VIRTU Financial Inc., ZacksTrade, Zerodha Broking Ltd., Myalgomate Technologies LLP, and Tridge.

The report analyzes these key players in the global stockbroking market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the data analytics in banking market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing stockbroking market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the stockbroking market forecast.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the stockbroking market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global stockbroking market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Services

Order Execution

Advisory Advisory Portfolio Management Investment Advisory Financial Planning Others

Discretionary

Others

Type of Broker

Full-service Brokers

Discount Brokers

Robo-Advisors

Mode

Offline

Online

Trading Type

Short-term Trading

Long-term Trading

End User

Retail Investor

Institutional Investor

