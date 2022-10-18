Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market to Acquire About USD 1561.3 Million by 2033 and to Grow at a CAGR of ~9% During 2023–2033; Surge in Dental Implant Surgeries to Elevate Market Growth–Research Nester

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Nester has published a detailed market report on the “ Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market ” for the forecast period, i.e., 2023-2033 which includes the following factors:

Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size:

The global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market is predicted to acquire around USD 1561.3 million by the end of 2033 and by growing at a CAGR of ~9% over the forecast period. In addition, the market garnered around USD 645.2 million in the year 2022. The expansion of the market can be ascribed to the rise in dental implant surgeries performed worldwide. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, for instance, more than 2.9 million dental implant surgeries were carried out in the U.S in 2019. Globally, implant dentistry is predicted to be extremely popular and in high demand. Further, an increase in dental implant treatments is anticipated to lead to an increase in procedures using dental membranes and bone graft replacements to insert and support dental implants.

Dental membranes and bone graft replacements make it easier for individuals with dental disorders such as cavities, gum diseases, and oral cancers to have dental bone replacement therapies. Additionally, the market is anticipated to grow as periodontal diseases, tooth loss and decay become more prevalent among the population. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 47.2% of adults who are 30 and older have periodontal diseases, age affects how often this condition occurs; 70.1% of people 65 and older have periodontal disease.

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Key Takeaways

North America region acquires a noteworthy share of the revenue

Dental membrane segment to influence the revenue graph

Synthetic segment retains a sizeable presence in the market

Rising Elderly Population and Growing International Spending on Dental Services to Boost the Market Growth

According to the World Bank, there were 747,238,580 individuals over 60 in the world as of the end of 2021. In the upcoming years, the quantity is anticipated to rise. Further, older persons are more prone to experience oral health issues and to have dental conditions such as edentulism. Therefore, it is anticipated that throughout the forecast period, demand for dental membrane and bone graft substitutes to increase on account of the increasing use of dental implants among the expanding older population.

Furthermore, the spending on dental services is rising globally. It was noticed that dental services contributed to 3% of all healthcare spending in the United States. Moreover, dental services offered by dentists and other dental specialists include the diagnosis prevention, and treatment of dental problems. Additionally, in 2020, USD 142.4 billion was spent on dental care. Hence, the increasing spending on dental services is predicted to raise the demand for dental membrane and bone graft substitutes worldwide over the forecast period.

Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Regional Synopsis

The global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rising Number of Dental Disorders and Bone Graft Surgeries to Boost the North American Market

Owing to the rise in dental injuries and disorders, as well as the rising number of individuals visiting dentists, North America received the greatest market share, accounting for 37.9% in the year 2022. For instance, in 2019, more than 65% of people from the age of 18 to 64 have consulted a dentist. Furthermore, during the forecast period, the introduction of cut-throat technologies, an increase in the number of senior patients experiencing oral issues, and the rising use of bone graft replacements are expected to propel market expansion in the region. It was found that annually, about 500,000 bone plant surgeries are carried out in the U.S. and over 2.1 million bone graft procedures are carried out worldwide.

Growing Population and Growing Frequency of Dental Caries to Propel the Asia Pacific Market

On the other hand, over the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to emerge as the most lucrative region. The market is expected to rise owing to the population boom, rising public awareness of oral hygiene, and an increase in the frequency of dental caries in developing nations mainly in China, and India. It was observed that as of September 25, 2022, China has a population of 1,451,804,896 people, which is equal to 18.47% of the world’s population. In addition, in China, 89.5% of adults from the age of 35 to 44 had dental caries in 2017 and the rate is rising.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecasts future opportunities in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa).

Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, Segmentation by Type

Dental Membrane – 62%

Bone Graft Substitutes – 38%

Owing to the rise in the number of dental graft procedures carried out annually in dental clinics, the dental membrane segment with a market share of 62% grabbed the biggest market share. The membrane provides a reliable bone graft for filling bony deformities, building ridges, and placing dental implants during dental surgical treatments. For instance, the doctors worked together in more than 1250 dental clinics in 2019 and successfully implanted more than 320,000 dental implants. In addition, a 12% of annual growth in the number of surgical treatments to repair bone abnormalities is anticipated. Further, during the forecast period, the convenience of clinics, safer, faster same-day treatments, easier access to surgeons, and raising awareness of oral health are all anticipated to boost the growth of the segment.

Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, Segmentation by Material

Allograft

Demineralized Bone Matrix

Xenograft

Synthetic

Autograft

Among these, the synthetic segment is anticipated to hold a substantial market share over the forecast period. Natural bone grafts have been progressively supplanted by synthetic bone substitutes as a result of ongoing scientific breakthroughs in this area. Artificial synthetic bone substitute materials are produced to closely resemble the biological features of genuine bone in order to avoid potential immunogenicity and morbidity at donor locations. For instance, in 2018, there were 99,865 surgeries performed overall (+15.7%), up from 86,295 treatments 10 years prior. Therefore, the rising number of bone grafting surgeries is estimated to raise the demand for bone grafting substitutes such as synthetic substitutes and is expected to lead to the expansion of the segment.

Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, Segmentation by Product Type

Bio OSS

Osteograf

Grafton

Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, Segmentation by Application

Ridge Augmentation

Sinus Lift

Periodontal Defect Regeneration

Implant Bone Regeneration

Socket Preservation

Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, Segmentation by End-User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market that are profiled by Research Nester are Dentsply Sirona, Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet Inc., Biohorizons Inc., Geistlich Pharma Ag, Rti Surgicals, Dentium Co, Ltd., Lifenet Health, Medtronic plc, Othogen AG, and others.

Recent Developments in Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market

On February 28 th , 2019, Medtronic plc introduced Grafton (TM) Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM), the very first and sole demineralized bone matrix product offered in Japan as a bone grafting product for orthopedic and spine surgeries.

, 2019, Medtronic plc introduced Grafton (TM) Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM), the very first and sole demineralized bone matrix product offered in Japan as a bone grafting product for orthopedic and spine surgeries. On May 20th, 2022, Straumann AG-PlusDental, an enterprise for orthodontic treatments, and a dentist-led clear aligner in Europe, was to be acquired by Straumann Group.





