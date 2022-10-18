NP Digital Wins Agency of the Year for Paid Search and Three Other Categories from Search Engine Land Awards

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, wins Paid Search Agency of the Year and three campaign awards from the 2022 Search Engine Land Awards. The agency is recognized for its work in global enterprise and small business Paid Search, B2B SEO, and successful integration of search into omnichannel marketing.

The diverse range of achievement signifies the agency’s vast capabilities to grow brands of all sizes and industries with a holistic approach to performance and deep expertise in all channels. NP Digital continues to invest in global enterprise and SMB paid media earning it recognition in both categories this year. B2B SEO remains a long-standing specialty for the agency, underscored with this year's awards for triple digit organic growth in the tech B2B sector.

“Proud doesn’t begin to describe how I feel about the hard work from every team member at NP Digital on behalf of our clients,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “These awards are more than new placards to add to the shelf, they signify years of dedication to the marketing craft and building trusting partnerships with our clients that enable us to take risks and reap the double and triple growth rewards we’re experiencing with them.”

Acknowledgements in integrating search to drive omnichannel success are especially noteworthy given modern conditions increasingly blur channel barriers and require an omnichannel brand vision to resonate with the consumer. The agency previously acknowledged omnichannel marketing as critical to online performance today and continues to materialize its investments and philosophy alongside its enterprise and SMB clients.

The latest awards join a growing list of recent campaign accolades for NP Digital. The agency recently announced its recognition in Best SEM and Best SEO campaigns from OMMA Awards

About the Search Engine Land 2022 Awards

The Search Engine Land Awards celebrate individuals, agencies, and internal marketing teams within the digital marketing community who have demonstrated excellence in executing organic and paid search marketing campaigns and research initiatives.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. NP Digital also supports the small business market with its NP Accel division. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations. NP Digital spans across the globe with 700 employees in 15 different countries and 40 of the 50 U.S. states. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.