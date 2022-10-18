The Global Refrigerator Market is expected to grow by $16.67 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.68% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Refrigerator Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04213507/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the refrigerator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for energy-efficient models of commercial refrigeration equipment, an inclination toward more sophisticated and advanced models, and an increase in the number of supermarkets and hypermarkets.

The refrigerator market analysis includes type, product segment, and geographic landscape.



The refrigerator market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Single door refrigerators

• Double door refrigerators

• French door refrigerators

• Others



By Product

• Freezer on-top refrigerators

• Freezer on-bottom refrigerators

• Freezer-less and others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing use of glass door refrigerators at home as one of the prime reasons driving the refrigerator market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing preference for customized refrigerators and growing demand for refrigerators in blood banks will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the refrigerator market covers the following areas:

• Refrigerator market sizing

• Refrigerator market forecast

• Refrigerator market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading refrigerator market vendors that include AB Electrolux, Daikin Industries Ltd, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HOSHIZAKI Corp., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Siemens AG, TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd, TOSHIBA CORP, Whirlpool Corp., Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, Voltas Ltd, and Watsco Inc. Also, the refrigerator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



