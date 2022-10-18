The Global Ski Equipment Market is expected to grow by $473.54 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ski Equipment Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04153826/?utm_source=GNW

15% during the forecast period. Our report on the ski equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing participation rate in skiing and other snow sports, growth in the number of ski resorts, and increasing initiatives to encourage participation in skiing.

The ski equipment market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The ski equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Skis and poles

• Ski boots

• Ski bindings

• Ski protective gear

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising trend of freeride skiing as one of the prime reasons driving the ski equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in online retailing and ski touring and blogging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ski equipment market covers the following areas:

• Ski equipment market sizing

• Ski equipment market forecast

• Ski equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ski equipment market vendors that include Aldi Group, Amer Sports Corp., Burton Corp., Clarus Corp., Decathlon SA, ELAN DOO, Fischer Sports GmbH, Group Rossignol USA Inc., Icelantic LLC, INEMOTION INC., Inkwell Helmets Inc., LIVALL Tech Co. Ltd., NB NewBoots SA, Ober Alp SPA, Rhythm Snow Sports, Rottefella AS, Tecnica Group Spa, TYPS GmbH, and Volkl Int. GmbH. Also, the ski equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

