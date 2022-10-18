Air Filtration Company Camfil Launches GlidePack MultiTrack HVAC Air Filter Housing for Medical, Commercial Applications

Riverdale, NJ, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air filtration research, engineering, and manufacturing company Camfil has announced the launch of the next generation of HVAC air filter housing designed to improve air quality in any application.

“We listened to feedback from our customers as far as what they wanted to see in an air filter housing. One of the top responses was versatility. The GlidePack MultiTrack housings we designed can hold a series of air filters with various depths that deliver prefiltration, final filtration and if needed, molecular filtration to control gaseous contaminants. We also installed unique hinges that allow for either left-hand or right-hand swing which simplifies the installation process in areas where space is at a premium,” shared Keith Woolard, Product Manager of Camfil USA.



Camfil’s GlidePack MultiTrack upgraded for versatility to provide improved air quality to medical, commercial, industrial, and more applications.





The improved MultiTrack provides several cutting-edge features to improve airflow and air quality:

Double wall insulated doors can be operated either left-hand or right-hand swing and can be completely removed for interference-free filter service.

Availability in three different sizes (13 inches, 21 inches, and 30 inches deep).

16-gauge aluminum construction with tubular framing compatible with existing HVAC equipment.

High-memory sponge neoprene door edge gaskets prevent contaminants from leaking into or out of the housing

Pressure boundary integrity of housing limits the ambient leakage to less than 0.25% of rated flow at 3" w.g. and less than 0.5% of rated flow at 8" w.g.

Low profile static pressure taps for monitoring differential pressures of the filters and overall unit pressure

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 31​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,200 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

