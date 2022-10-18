The CAD Market is expected to grow by $1.92 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.37% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "CAD Market in APAC 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04153802/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the CAD market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current regional market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the shift from a licensed-based model to a subscription-based model, increasing adoption of mobile CAD, and increasing demand for CAD for manufacturing products.

The CAD market in APAC analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The CAD market in APAC is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Aerospace and defense industry

• Automotive industry

• Electrical and electronics industry

• Others



This study identifies the integration of AR and VR technologies with CAD as one of the prime reasons driving the CAD market in APAC growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of cloud-based CAD services and digitization driven by CAD/ computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) technology in healthcare will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on CAD market in APAC covers the following areas:

• CAD market in APAC sizing

• CAD market in APAC forecast

• CAD market in APAC industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading CAD market in APAC vendors that include 3D Systems Corp, Asahi Engineering Co. Ltd., Asia Infotech, Autodesk Inc, AZ Co. Ltd., Bentley Systems Inc., CAXA Technology Co. Ltd., CHUO ENGINEERING Co. Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, Fujitsu Ltd., Gstarsoft Co. Ltd., Hexagon AB, Hitachi Ltd., Laserck Corp., PTC Inc., Siemens AG, Softwing Co. Ltd., and SOLIDENG CO. LTD. Also, the CAD market in the APAC analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

