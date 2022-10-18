The Global Fuel Cell Market is expected to grow by 3985.8 MW during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.45% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fuel Cell Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0787951/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the fuel cell market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for efficient and clean energy sources, growing government incentives to increase the adoption of fuel cell vehicles, and environmental benefits.

The fuel cell market analysis includes application, product segment, and geographic landscape.



The fuel cell market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Transport

• Stationary

• Portable



By Product

• PEMFC

• PAFC

• SOFC

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

• US

• Germany

• China

• Japan

• South Korea



This study identifies the increasing R&D activities as one of the prime reasons driving the fuel cell market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of zero-energy homes and the increasing adoption of microgrids will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fuel cell market covers the following areas:

• Fuel cell market sizing

• Fuel cell market forecast

• Fuel cell market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fuel cell market vendors that include Aisin Corp., Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bloom Energy Corp., Doosan Corp., FuelCell Energy Inc, General Motors Co, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Intelligent Energy Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp, Plug Power Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, SFC Energy AG, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., FURUKAWA Co Ltd, Hyundai Motor Group, Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH, and Watt Fuel Cell Corp. Also, the fuel cell market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

