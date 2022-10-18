The Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market is expected to grow by $50.45 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02911123/?utm_source=GNW

38% during the forecast period. Our report on the intermodal freight transportation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reduced freight transportation costs with intermodal services, ease in management of the supply chain with intermodal services, and increasing free trade agreements.

The intermodal freight transportation market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The intermodal freight transportation market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Minerals and ores

• Food and farm products

• Equipment and instruments

• Chemicals

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing popularity of multimodal transportation as one of the prime reasons driving the intermodal freight transportation market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of geospatial intermodal freight transportation and the increasing use of electronic logging devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the intermodal freight transportation market covers the following areas:

• Intermodal freight transportation market sizing

• Intermodal freight transportation market forecast

• Intermodal freight transportation market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading intermodal freight transportation market vendors that include AP Moller Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Convoy Inc, CSX Corp, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, Envase Technologies, Hapag Lloyd AG, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kuehne Nagel International AG, LTG Cargo Polska Sp z o.o, Lynden Inc., MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD., PCC SE, Trimble Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp., WiseTech Global Ltd., XPO Logistics Inc., and YUSEN LOGISTICS CO LTD. Also, the intermodal freight transportation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02911123/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________