The Logistics Market is expected to grow by $169.35 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period

Our report on the logistics market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current regional market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid growth in the e-commerce industry, growing retail sales in APAC, and growth in trade between India and China.

The logistics market in APAC analysis includes the end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The logistics market in APAC is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Food and beverage

• Others



By Type

• 3PL

• 4PL



By Geographical Landscape

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Rest of APAC



This study identifies emerging green logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the logistics market growth in APAC during the next few years. Also, innovations in the logistics market and the use of blockchain with logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the logistics market in APAC covers the following areas:

• Logistics market sizing

• Logistics market forecast

• Logistics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading logistics market vendors in APAC that include Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P, BCR Australia Pty Ltd, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corp., CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DFDS AS, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, Hitachi Transport System Ltd., Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd., Kuehne and Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc, RETHMANN SE and Co. KG, S.F. Holding Co. Ltd, United Parcel Service Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., and YUSEN LOGISTICS CO LTD. Also, the logistics market in the APAC analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



