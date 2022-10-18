18 October 2022
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC
(“the “Company”)
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(together ‘PDMRs/PCA)
Following the Company’s offer for subscription of ordinary shares, Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc has been informed that on 14 October 2022 certain of the Directors of the Company, and persons closely associated (“PCA”) with them, were allotted, under the offer 145,090 Ordinary Shares (“Ordinary Shares”) at a price of 63.27p per Ordinary Share.
As Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility further information on the Ordinary Shares acquired by the Directors of the Company, together with their aggregate holdings in the share capital of the Company, is detailed below:
|PDMRs/PCA
|No. of Ordinary Shares held
|% held of issued share capital
|David Brock - PDMR
|122,776
|0.043
|Oliver Bedford - PDMR
|124,791
|0.044
|Angela Henderson - PDMR
|8,060
|0.003
| Justin Ward - PDMR
Mrs E Ward - PCA
|41,344
| 0.020
|16,121
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms are below.
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)
| a)
| Name
|David Brock
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| PDMR
Non-Executive Director
| b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
|Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
| b)
| LEI
|213800LRYA19A69SIT31
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|63.27p
|80,606
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
80,606 Ordinary Shares in aggregate
£50,000.00
| e)
| Date of the transaction
|14 October 2022
| f)
| Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)
| a)
| Name
|Oliver Bedford
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| PDMR
Non-Executive Director
| b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
|Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
| b)
| LEI
|213800LRYA19A69SIT31
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.6327p
|40,303
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
40,303 Ordinary Shares in aggregate
£25,000.00
| e)
| Date of the transaction
|14 October 2022
| f)
| Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)
| a)
| Name
|Angela Henderson
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| PDMR
Non-Executive Director
| b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
|Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
| b)
| LEI
|213800LRYA19A69SIT31
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.6327p
|8,060
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
8,060 Ordinary Shares in aggregate
£5,000.00
| e)
| Date of the transaction
|14 October 2022
| f)
| Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)
| a)
| Name
|Justin Ward
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| PDMR
Non-Executive Director
| b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
|Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
| b)
| LEI
|213800LRYA19A69SIT31
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.6327p
|16,121
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
16,121 Ordinary Shares in aggregate
£10,000.00
| e)
| Date of the transaction
|14 October 2022
| f)
| Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)
| a)
| Name
|Mrs E Ward
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
|PCA of Justin Ward, Non-Executive Director
| b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
|Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
| b)
| LEI
|213800LRYA19A69SIT31
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.6327p
|16,121
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
16,121 Ordinary Shares in aggregate
£10,000.00
| e)
| Date of the transaction
|14 October 2022
| f)
| Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
For further information, please contact:
| JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe
| HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 832 3877
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31