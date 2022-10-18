Director/PDMR Shareholding

18 October 2022

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(together ‘PDMRs/PCA

Following the Company’s offer for subscription of ordinary shares, Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc has been informed that on 14 October 2022 certain of the Directors of the Company, and persons closely associated (“PCA”) with them, were allotted, under the offer 145,090 Ordinary Shares (Ordinary Shares”) at a price of 63.27p per Ordinary Share.

As Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility further information on the Ordinary Shares acquired by the Directors of the Company, together with their aggregate holdings in the share capital of the Company, is detailed below:

PDMRs/PCA No. of Ordinary Shares held % held of issued share capital
David Brock - PDMR 122,776 0.043
Oliver Bedford - PDMR 124,791 0.044
Angela Henderson - PDMR 8,060 0.003
Justin Ward - PDMR
Mrs E Ward - PCA

  		41,344 0.020

 
16,121

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms are below.

1

  		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)

 
a)

  		Name

 

  		David Brock
2

  		Reason for the notification

 
a)

  		Position/status

 

  		PDMR
Non-Executive Director
b)

  		Initial notification /Amendment

 

  		Initial notification
3

  		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

  		Name

 

  		Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
b)

  		LEI

 

  		213800LRYA19A69SIT31        
4

  		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 
a)

  		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

 

Identification code 		 

Ordinary Shares

 

 

ISIN: GB00B02WHS05

 
b)

  		Nature of the transaction

 

  		Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares
c)

 

  		Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

  		Price(s) Volume(s)
63.27p 80,606
d)

  		Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price 		 

 

 

80,606 Ordinary Shares in aggregate

 

£50,000.00
e)

  		Date of the transaction

 

  		14 October 2022
f)

  		Place of the transaction

 

  		London Stock Exchange


1

  		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)

 
a)

  		Name

 

  		Oliver Bedford
2

  		Reason for the notification

 
a)

  		Position/status

 

  		PDMR
Non-Executive Director
b)

  		Initial notification /Amendment

 

  		Initial notification
3

  		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

  		Name

 

  		Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
b)

  		LEI

 

  		213800LRYA19A69SIT31
4

  		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 
a)

  		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

 

Identification code 		 

Ordinary Shares

 

 

ISIN: GB00B02WHS05

 
b)

  		Nature of the transaction

 

  		Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares
c)

 

  		Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

  		Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.6327p 40,303
d)

  		Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price 		 

 

 

40,303 Ordinary Shares in aggregate

 

£25,000.00
e)

  		Date of the transaction

 

  		14 October 2022
f)

  		Place of the transaction

 

  		London Stock Exchange


1

  		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)

 
a)

  		Name

 

  		Angela Henderson
2

  		Reason for the notification

 
a)

  		Position/status

 

  		PDMR
Non-Executive Director
b)

  		Initial notification /Amendment

 

  		Initial notification
3

  		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

  		Name

 

  		Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
b)

  		LEI

 

  		213800LRYA19A69SIT31        
4

  		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 
a)

  		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

 

Identification code 		 

Ordinary Shares

 

 

ISIN: GB00B02WHS05

 
b)

  		Nature of the transaction

 

  		Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares
c)

 

  		Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

  		Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.6327p 8,060
d)

  		Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price 		 

 

 

8,060 Ordinary Shares in aggregate

 

£5,000.00
e)

  		Date of the transaction

 

  		14 October 2022
f)

  		Place of the transaction

 

  		London Stock Exchange


1

  		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)

 
a)

  		Name

 

  		Justin Ward
2

  		Reason for the notification

 
a)

  		Position/status

 

  		PDMR
Non-Executive Director
b)

  		Initial notification /Amendment

 

  		Initial notification
3

  		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

  		Name

 

  		Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
b)

  		LEI

 

  		213800LRYA19A69SIT31        
4

  		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 
a)

  		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

 

Identification code 		 

Ordinary Shares

 

 

ISIN: GB00B02WHS05

 
b)

  		Nature of the transaction

 

  		Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares
c)

 

  		Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

  		Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.6327p 16,121
d)

  		Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price 		 

 

 

16,121 Ordinary Shares in aggregate

 

£10,000.00
e)

  		Date of the transaction

 

  		14 October 2022
f)

  		Place of the transaction

 

  		London Stock Exchange


1

  		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)

 
a)

  		Name

 

  		Mrs E Ward
2

  		Reason for the notification

 
a)

  		Position/status

 

  		PCA of Justin Ward, Non-Executive Director
b)

  		Initial notification /Amendment

 

  		Initial notification
3

  		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

  		Name

 

  		Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
b)

  		LEI

 

  		213800LRYA19A69SIT31        
4

  		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 
a)

  		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

 

Identification code 		 

Ordinary Shares

 

 

ISIN: GB00B02WHS05

 
b)

  		Nature of the transaction

 

  		Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares
c)

 

  		Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

  		Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.6327p 16,121
d)

  		Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price 		 

 

 

16,121 Ordinary Shares in aggregate

 

£10,000.00
e)

  		Date of the transaction

 

  		14 October 2022
f)

  		Place of the transaction

 

  		London Stock Exchange

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe 		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 832 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31

 