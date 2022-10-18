18 October 2022

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC

(“the “Company”)

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together ‘PDMRs/PCA)

Following the Company’s offer for subscription of ordinary shares, Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc has been informed that on 14 October 2022 certain of the Directors of the Company, and persons closely associated (“PCA”) with them, were allotted, under the offer 145,090 Ordinary Shares (“Ordinary Shares”) at a price of 63.27p per Ordinary Share.

As Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility further information on the Ordinary Shares acquired by the Directors of the Company, together with their aggregate holdings in the share capital of the Company, is detailed below:

PDMRs/PCA No. of Ordinary Shares held % held of issued share capital David Brock - PDMR 122,776 0.043 Oliver Bedford - PDMR 124,791 0.044 Angela Henderson - PDMR 8,060 0.003 Justin Ward - PDMR

Mrs E Ward - PCA



41,344 0.020



16,121

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms are below.

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)



a)



Name







David Brock 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







PDMR

Non-Executive Director b)



Initial notification /Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc b)



LEI







213800LRYA19A69SIT31 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted







a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument











Identification code



Ordinary Shares











ISIN: GB00B02WHS05



b)



Nature of the transaction







Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares c)







Price(s) and volume(s)











Price(s) Volume(s) 63.27p 80,606 d)



Aggregated information











- Aggregated volume







- Price











80,606 Ordinary Shares in aggregate







£50,000.00 e)



Date of the transaction







14 October 2022 f)



Place of the transaction







London Stock Exchange





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)



a)



Name







Oliver Bedford 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







PDMR

Non-Executive Director b)



Initial notification /Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc b)



LEI







213800LRYA19A69SIT31 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted







a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument











Identification code



Ordinary Shares











ISIN: GB00B02WHS05



b)



Nature of the transaction







Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares c)







Price(s) and volume(s)











Price(s) Volume(s) £0.6327p 40,303 d)



Aggregated information











- Aggregated volume







- Price











40,303 Ordinary Shares in aggregate







£25,000.00 e)



Date of the transaction







14 October 2022 f)



Place of the transaction







London Stock Exchange





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)



a)



Name







Angela Henderson 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







PDMR

Non-Executive Director b)



Initial notification /Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc b)



LEI







213800LRYA19A69SIT31 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted







a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument











Identification code



Ordinary Shares











ISIN: GB00B02WHS05



b)



Nature of the transaction







Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares c)







Price(s) and volume(s)











Price(s) Volume(s) £0.6327p 8,060 d)



Aggregated information











- Aggregated volume







- Price











8,060 Ordinary Shares in aggregate







£5,000.00 e)



Date of the transaction







14 October 2022 f)



Place of the transaction







London Stock Exchange





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)



a)



Name







Justin Ward 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







PDMR

Non-Executive Director b)



Initial notification /Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc b)



LEI







213800LRYA19A69SIT31 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted







a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument











Identification code



Ordinary Shares











ISIN: GB00B02WHS05



b)



Nature of the transaction







Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares c)







Price(s) and volume(s)











Price(s) Volume(s) £0.6327p 16,121 d)



Aggregated information











- Aggregated volume







- Price











16,121 Ordinary Shares in aggregate







£10,000.00 e)



Date of the transaction







14 October 2022 f)



Place of the transaction







London Stock Exchange





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)



a)



Name







Mrs E Ward 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







PCA of Justin Ward, Non-Executive Director b)



Initial notification /Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc b)



LEI







213800LRYA19A69SIT31 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted







a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument











Identification code



Ordinary Shares











ISIN: GB00B02WHS05



b)



Nature of the transaction







Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares c)







Price(s) and volume(s)











Price(s) Volume(s) £0.6327p 16,121 d)



Aggregated information











- Aggregated volume







- Price











16,121 Ordinary Shares in aggregate







£10,000.00 e)



Date of the transaction







14 October 2022 f)



Place of the transaction







London Stock Exchange

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan Fadil

Uloma Adighibe HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 203 893 1005

+44 203 832 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31