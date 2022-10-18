The Global Aerogel Market is expected to grow by $452.59 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerogel Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02154617/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the aerogel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for lightweight and thinner substitutes, excellent thermal resistance fostering consumption in oil and gas industries, and environment-friendly properties.

The aerogel market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The aerogel market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Oil and gas

• Construction

• AMA

• Performance coatings

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing use of apparel for colder provinces as one of the prime reasons driving the aerogel market growth during the next few years. Also, growing applications in daylighting segment and potential alternatives for conventional insulation materials will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the aerogel market covers the following areas:

• Aerogel market sizing

• Aerogel market forecast

• Aerogel market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aerogel market vendors that include Active Aerogels, Aerogel UK Ltd., Armacell International SA, Aspen Aerogels Inc., BASF SE, Cabot Corp., Green Earth Aerogel Technology SL, Groupe PCAS, Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co. Ltd., JIOS Aerogel Corp., and Nano Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the aerogel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

