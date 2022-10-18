OKX unlocks more trades and greater liquidity with USDC perpetuals and derivatives

SEYCHELLES, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world’s second largest cryptocurrency exchange, today announced that it has launched BTC/USDC and ETH/USDC perpetual contracts.



USDC is considered the world's safest, most reliable and most transparent stablecoin. In recent years, OKX has been expanding support for USDC and other related products. OKX now offers the most USDC pairs of any crypto exchange, with 126 USDC trading pairs and 1 USDC margin pairs. It also does not charge maker fees and offers trading fees as low as -0.01%.

Raagulan Pathy, Vice President, Asia Pacific of Circle said: "The expansion of innovative USDC product offerings on OKX will help further enable USDC to be more accessible as well as facilitate greater adoption. We look forward to offering the stability of USDC to the wider community through this collaboration.”

With the introduction of BTC/USDC and ETH/USDC perpetual contracts, OKX is also reasserting its vision to offer the most secure trading experience and its positioning as a customer-first exchange, empowering its users and the community with more trading options.

Haider Rafique, Global Chief Marketing Officer, OKX, said: “Our close partnership with USDC comes at a time where traders are facing limited choices on other popular venues. At OKX, we believe in creating open connected systems and cross chain interoperability. USDC plays a key role in our ability to create this openness so traders and investors have a simple way to settle their trades as they seek to jump from one position to another or settle with a reliable stablecoin network. We will continue to innovate with USDC in delivering more open utility on OKX.”

OKX offers a 10% fixed APY for USDC staking up to $2,000 through its Earn program.

Find out more here .

