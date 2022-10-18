AMAX Announces New Generation [INTELLI]Rack™ Open Compute Project (OCP) Compatible Rack Solutions

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMAX, a leading provider of customized High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions and server appliance manufacturing (OEM), announces the 3rd generation of [INTELLI]Rack™ OCP compatible solutions in both immersion and traditional rack form with global deployment and support from AMER, EMEA, and APAC. As a Foxconn affiliate with over 40 years of engineering experience, companies eager to benefit from open data center infrastructure innovation in achieving the lowest possible cost with unprecedented scale now have more OCP-compatible rack solutions to rely on with AMAX.

The [INTELLI]Rack™ is the next generation server rack solution series offered by AMAX, featuring slightly larger 21" W x 1.89" H (1OU) server units. It also features a shared power architecture design that removes individual power supply units at the server rackmount level and consolidates it into a rack-level power shelf, maximizing computing density. The common rack frame size supports a wide range of applications, making it easy to integrate the [INTELLI]Rack™ with other OCP Accepted and OCP Inspired hardware across the OCP community. These design features were found to be 38% more energy efficient to build and 24% less expensive to run than traditional 19" rack infrastructure.1

These open hardware solutions designed by AMAX also offer built-in custom patented CPU and GPU cold plates equipped with the latest 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors for liquid cooling to optimize thermal heat absorption and increase computing performance. AMAX's open infrastructure hardware is also immersion-ready to further reduce data center OPEX and CAPEX with advanced liquid cooling technology.

"Including OCP compatible products to AMAX's legacy of future-ready engineering designs naturally complemented our culture of innovation, so it was a priority for us to contribute integrated solutions that the community can securely rely on for worldwide local support," shared by Bohr Tsao, Vice President of Corporate Development at AMAX.

With the [INTELLI]Rack™ open hardware series, AMAX continues to exceed the highest standards of quality, ethics, and social responsibility with six ISO certifications across three full-operation manufacturing facilities for a safe and secure, end-to-end supply chain that delivers timely deployments of large-scale projects companies can depend on.

To learn more about the full range of open-source infrastructure solutions by AMAX, please visit here.

About AMAX

AMAX is a global leader in data center, open-architecture platforms, HPC, deep learning, application-tailored cloud, and OEM server solutions designed towards the highest efficiency and optimal performance. Whether you are a Fortune 100 company seeking significant cost savings through better efficiency for your global data centers or a software startup seeking an experienced manufacturing partner to design and launch your flagship product, AMAX is your trusted solutions provider, delivering the results you need to meet your specific metrics for success. For more information about AMAX and our history of award-winning leadership, see our accolades here.

-------------

1www.opencompute.org/about

Contact Information:

Vily Vu

Marketing Manager

vily_vu@amax.com

800.800.6328



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.