Everest Group Names Neeyamo as Major Contenders in the Employer of Record (EOR) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neeyamo, a market leader in providing global payroll and EOR solutions, has been named as Major Contenders in the Employer of Record (EOR) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 by Everest Group.

Everest Group is a leading global research firm that provides strategic insights on IT, business processes, and engineering services. As global expansion becomes a priority for enterprises, there is a growing need for an EOR solution enabling international talent onboarding.

Everest Group's proprietary PEAK Matrix examines the competitive landscape of the EOR vendor market across all industries and geographies. EOR vendors have been segregated into three categories - Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. This year's EOR Solutions PEAK Matrix report assessed 15 EOR vendors based on their vision, capability, and market impact.

As organizations increasingly turn to international hiring to choose from a diverse talent pool and gain a competitive advantage, the analysis of EOR vendors examines their offerings that span the entire employee lifecycle, including onboarding, payroll, time, and absence management. It highlights how vendors can help companies save time on HR admin while onboarding employees and seamlessly manage their extended workforce. It also provides actionable intel, assisting organizations in making informed decisions.

Everest Group PEAK Matrix report helps companies understand which provider can accommodate the company's short-term and long-term vision for growth. It also allows vendors to benchmark against each other as the report highlights the competitor's vision, capability, and market impact.

"As organizations seek to onboard international talent to help them flourish, there is a need for a holistic approach to managing the extended workforce. As a global leader in payroll, Neeyamo's technology-first approach to Global Work leverages its hyperlocal presence and scalable delivery model to help organizations onboard talent anywhere," says Rangarajan Seshadri, CEO, Neeyamo. "Powered by our global payroll tech stack, we ensure employee experience is always at the nerve center of our mission to help companies thrive."

"Neeyamo has created a compelling value proposition for its clients based upon its global delivery capability, expertise in the payroll market, and serving long-tail countries," stated Priyanka Mitra, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Its ability to provide global payroll and EOR solutions through its single platform and focused investments in improving the technology and integration capabilities enabling it to achieve Major Contender recognition in Everest Group's Employer of Record (EOR) solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment."

Neeyamo is a leading technology-enabled global payroll and EOR solutions provider for multinational and micro-multinational corporations worldwide. With an extensive team of professionals serving clients across 190+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation HR & payroll products portfolio to help organizations enable agile and scalable business.

Anika Panwar

Head of Corporate Communications

corporate.communications@neeyamo.com

+(91) 9176446649



