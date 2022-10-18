Opening Ceremony Officially Launches the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition

English French

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night, the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition (WSC2022SE) for Industrial Mechanics was kicked off at Sheridan College, in Brampton, Ontario, in Canada, at the Opening Ceremony. Skills/Compétences Canada, the Canadian Member Organization of WorldSkills, will be hosting Industrial Mechanics for the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition (WSC2022SE) from October 17 to 21, 2022 at Sheridan College, on the Davis Campus, at the Magna Skilled Trades Centre, in Brampton, Ontario.



Special guests at the Opening Ceremony included Dr. Rouble, President of Skills/Compétences Canada, Carol Altilia, Provost and Vice President, Academic, of Sheridan College and the Honourable Minister Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities, who gave a welcome address congratulating the competitors for making it to this prestigious competition. The Opening Ceremony also included an inspiring introduction video by WorldSkills International, and a special introduction of each of the Competitors and Experts from the 9 participating Members. These competitors will be vying for the title of world champion as they compete over the next three days.

The WorldSkills Competition is the largest and most influential skills competition in the world. It represents the best of international excellence in the skilled trades and technologies. In order to represent their country, competitors had to win the right through their respective National Competition. Thanks to the commitment of WorldSkills Partners and Members, 62 skill competitions will be hosted in 29 events, in 26 cities, in 15 countries and regions between September 7 and November 26, 2022. The WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition is the official replacement for WorldSkills Shanghai 2022, cancelled in May due to the pandemic.

“The WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition is an opportunity for competitors to test themselves against the best in the world. It’s also represents a chance to highlight the incredible careers that are available to our future workforce and their importance for our country’s economy”, said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer of Skills/Compétences Canada.

The Closing Ceremony, where the results of the competition will be announced, will take place on October 21, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., in the Courtyard Marriott Brampton Toronto Hotel.

This event is supported by our Canadian partners including our funding partner the Government of Canada, and our international partner Samsung.

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills/Compétences Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not‐for‐profit organization that works with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. For information on WSC2022SE, visit: www.skillscompetencescanada.com.

