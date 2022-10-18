New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Geothermal Energy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817991/?utm_source=GNW

Global Geothermal Energy Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Geothermal Energy estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Binary Cycle Power Stations, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Flash Steam Power Stations segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Geothermal Energy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.



Dry Steam Power Stations Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR



In the global Dry Steam Power Stations segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$454.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$629.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$838.3 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Aboitiz Power Corporation

Berkshire Hathaway Energy

Chevron Corporation

Enel Green Power North America, Inc.

Energy Development Corporation

Hyundai Motor Company

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

PT. Pertamina Geothermal Energy

Toshiba International Corporation (TIC)





IV. COMPETITION

