The Global Satellite-based Earth Observation Market is expected to grow by $1.32 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Satellite-based Earth Observation Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01211312/?utm_source=GNW

49% during the forecast period. Our report on the satellite-based earth observation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of satellites for advanced environment monitoring, advances in satellite EO technologies and the increasing need to enhance offshore communication.

The satellite-based earth observation market analysis includes application, type segment, and geographic landscape.



The satellite-based earth observation market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Defense

• Weather

• LBS

• Energy

• Other applications



By Type

• VAS

• Data



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for small satellites as one of the prime reasons driving the satellite-based earth observation market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of AI in satellite-based EO and big data in satellite-based EO will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the satellite-based earth observation market covers the following areas:

• Satellite-based earth observation market sizing

• Satellite-based earth observation market forecast

• Satellite-based earth observation market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading satellite-based earth observation market vendors that include Airbus SE, Antrix Corp Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Eagle View Technologies Inc., EarthDaily Analytics, Geoimage, GeoOptics Inc., Global Surface Intelligence Ltd, ImageSat International, Kleos Space SA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., OHB System AG, Orbital Insight Inc, Orbital Micro Systems, Planet Labs Inc., PlanetiQ, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Satellogic SA, and Thales Group. Also, the satellite-based earth observation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01211312/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________