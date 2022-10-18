New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial Aircraft Supply and Demand Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346915/?utm_source=GNW





For most regions, new aircraft demand is dictated by the carriers that serve the most passengers.



An exception exists in Asia-Pacific, where low-cost carriers and not full-service carriers dictate demand.



Apart from passenger numbers, other factors that influence aircraft demand include percentage of new aircraft in a fleet, the number of orders an airline places, and the revenue it earns.



However, on a regional level, major variation in performance occurs among the top airlines.



Frost & Sullivan analyzed these factors during two time periods: recovery (from 2021 to 2024) and growth (2025 onward). On the supply side, the top original aircraft manufacturers have large order books.



The COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War, however, have presented various challenges to these manufacturers.



Common challenges that are hampering production include supply chain issues, such as the availability of raw materials and logistical challenges; skilled workforce availability; and regulations.



Aircraft manufacturers must manage delivery timelines efficiently in this challenging environment.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346915/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________