For most regions, new aircraft demand is dictated by the carriers that serve the most passengers.
An exception exists in Asia-Pacific, where low-cost carriers and not full-service carriers dictate demand.
Apart from passenger numbers, other factors that influence aircraft demand include percentage of new aircraft in a fleet, the number of orders an airline places, and the revenue it earns.
However, on a regional level, major variation in performance occurs among the top airlines.
Frost & Sullivan analyzed these factors during two time periods: recovery (from 2021 to 2024) and growth (2025 onward). On the supply side, the top original aircraft manufacturers have large order books.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War, however, have presented various challenges to these manufacturers.
Common challenges that are hampering production include supply chain issues, such as the availability of raw materials and logistical challenges; skilled workforce availability; and regulations.
Aircraft manufacturers must manage delivery timelines efficiently in this challenging environment.
Commercial Aircraft Supply and Demand Growth Opportunities
This study analyses the global commercial aircraft supply and demand scenario. Aircraft supply and demand depend on regional factors, just as tourism, aircraft leasing and ownership, and jet fuel prices.
