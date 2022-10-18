Cobalt Market Size is projected to reach USD 19.47 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the traditional use of cobalt extends to date in providing a brilliant blue color to ceramics, glassware, and inks, newer applications have evolved to take center stage. For instance, cobalt superalloys are extensively used in gas turbines, where high-temperature resistance and resistance to corrosion are crucial. Cobalt is also a key contributor to the development of a greener society as it acts as a catalyst in desulphurization reactions for clean fuels and gas-to-liquid technology. It is also required in industrial processes such as the creation of recyclable plastics.





The Global Rush to Electric Mobility

The Democratic Republic of Congo has the largest cobalt reserves in the world and exports raw materials to China for further use. China is the largest global consumer of lithium and has invested USD 4,200 million in lithium deals in South America alone. The country enjoys foreign investments in the automobile sector from the European region and buys electric battery and vehicle manufacturing companies in Japan, South Korea, and Europe. China’s rush to become the global supplier of rechargeable batteries is expected to drive the cobalt market.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 19.45 Billion by 2030 CAGR 9.3% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Application, End-User, Region

Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors BHP, China Molybdenum Co., Ltd, Eramet , Eurasian Resources Group , Fleurette Properties Limited , Freeport Cobalt , Gecamines , Glencore plc , Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd , Jinchuan Group International Resources CoLtd , Shenzhen Green Eco-manufacture Hi-tech Co., Ltd, Sherritt International Corporation , Sumitomo Corporation , Umicore , Vale S.A, Votorantim Metais SA , Key Market Opportunities Digital processing are expected to drive the global cobalt market in the coming years. Key Market Drivers Novel Applications of Cobalt in Innovation & Technology

New Growth Avenues: The Demand for Cobalt in B12 Dietary Supplements

Recent lifestyle changes and irregular dietary patterns are leading to deficiencies and health problems among adults, globally. For instance, B12 deficiency is common among adults, affecting 2–15% of the general population. Cobalt is an essential element for health and vitality in humans and forms a part of Vitamin B12, which is solely present in animal-derived foods, such as milk products, eggs, and meats. Thus, dietary supplements manufacturers are also demanding cobalt for use in their products, which is expected to provide a fillip to the global demand for cobalt.





Key Highlights

The global cobalt market size is projected to reach USD 19,470 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030.

is projected to reach USD 19,470 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030. The rechargeable batteries segment by application is projected to hold a 20–35% value share, primarily fuelled by stringent emission regulations and the shift to battery-operated vehicles

Solar and wind power use cobalt in the batteries as it can store renewable energy, and cobalt is also used in generating energy from biogas plants; thus, the emerging applications of cobalt in renewable energy are expected to drive market growth

China is expected to dominate the global cobalt market, against a backdrop of favorable government initiatives such as Made in China 2025





Some of the key players profiled in the global cobalt market are

BHP, China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.

Eramet

Eurasian Resources Group

Fleurette Properties Limited

Freeport Cobalt

Gecamines

Glencore plc

Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd

Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd

Shenzhen Green Eco-manufacture Hi-tech Co., Ltd

Sherritt International Corporation

Sumitomo Corporation

Umicore

Vale S.A., and Votorantim Metais SA





Cobalt Market: Segmentation

By Application

Rechargeable Batteries

Catalysts

Inks and pigments

Alloys

Magnet

Plating

Others

By End-User

Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace

Industrial Process

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle-East

Africa





