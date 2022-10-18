Global RFID Tags Market to Reach $18.9 Billion by 2027

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RFID Tags Industry"
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for RFID Tags estimated at US$10.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.5% over the period 2020-2027. Active RFID Tags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.1% CAGR and reach US$12.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Passive RFID Tags segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR

The RFID Tags market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
Alien Technology
Confidex Ltd.
GAO RFID, Inc.
HID Global Corporation
Honeywell AIDC
Impinj, Inc.
Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd
NXP Semiconductors NV
Omni-ID Ltd.


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
RFID Tags - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID
Tags by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for RFID Tags by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for RFID Tags by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Active RFID Tags by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Active RFID Tags by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Active RFID Tags by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passive RFID Tags by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Passive RFID Tags by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Passive RFID Tags by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Frequency by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Low Frequency by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Low Frequency by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Frequency by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for High Frequency by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for High Frequency by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra High Frequency by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Ultra High Frequency by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Ultra High Frequency by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microwave Frequency by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Microwave Frequency by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Microwave Frequency by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Logistic & Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Logistic & Transportation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Logistic &
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail & Consumer Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Retail & Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail & Consumer Goods
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare & Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Healthcare & Medical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Medical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: World RFID Tags Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
RFID Tags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID
Tags by Working Type - Active RFID Tags and Passive RFID Tags -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for RFID Tags by Working Type -
Active RFID Tags and Passive RFID Tags Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for RFID Tags by Working Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active RFID Tags and
Passive RFID Tags for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID
Tags by Frequency Band - High Frequency, Low Frequency, Ultra
High Frequency and Microwave Frequency - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for RFID Tags by Frequency Band -
High Frequency, Low Frequency, Ultra High Frequency and
Microwave Frequency Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for RFID Tags by Frequency
Band - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High Frequency,
Low Frequency, Ultra High Frequency and Microwave Frequency for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID
Tags by Application - Logistic & Transportation, Retail &
Consumer Goods, Automotive, Healthcare & Medical, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for RFID Tags by Application -
Logistic & Transportation, Retail & Consumer Goods, Automotive,
Healthcare & Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for RFID Tags by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Logistic &
Transportation, Retail & Consumer Goods, Automotive, Healthcare &
Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RFID Tags by Working Type - Active RFID Tags and Passive RFID
Tags - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for RFID Tags by Working Type -
Active RFID Tags and Passive RFID Tags Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for RFID Tags by Working
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active RFID Tags
and Passive RFID Tags for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RFID Tags by Frequency Band - High Frequency, Low Frequency,
Ultra High Frequency and Microwave Frequency - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for RFID Tags by Frequency
Band - High Frequency, Low Frequency, Ultra High Frequency and
Microwave Frequency Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for RFID Tags by Frequency
Band - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High Frequency,
Low Frequency, Ultra High Frequency and Microwave Frequency for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RFID Tags by Application - Logistic & Transportation, Retail &
Consumer Goods, Automotive, Healthcare & Medical, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for RFID Tags by Application -
Logistic & Transportation, Retail & Consumer Goods, Automotive,
Healthcare & Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for RFID Tags by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Logistic &
Transportation, Retail & Consumer Goods, Automotive,
Healthcare & Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
RFID Tags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID
Tags by Working Type - Active RFID Tags and Passive RFID Tags -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for RFID Tags by Working Type -
Active RFID Tags and Passive RFID Tags Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for RFID Tags by Working
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active RFID Tags
and Passive RFID Tags for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID
Tags by Frequency Band - High Frequency, Low Frequency, Ultra
High Frequency and Microwave Frequency - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for RFID Tags by Frequency Band -
High Frequency, Low Frequency, Ultra High Frequency and
Microwave Frequency Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for RFID Tags by Frequency
Band - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High Frequency,
Low Frequency, Ultra High Frequency and Microwave Frequency for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID
Tags by Application - Logistic & Transportation, Retail &
Consumer Goods, Automotive, Healthcare & Medical, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for RFID Tags by Application -
Logistic & Transportation, Retail & Consumer Goods, Automotive,
Healthcare & Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for RFID Tags by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Logistic &
Transportation, Retail & Consumer Goods, Automotive,
Healthcare & Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
RFID Tags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID
Tags by Working Type - Active RFID Tags and Passive RFID Tags -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for RFID Tags by Working Type -
Active RFID Tags and Passive RFID Tags Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for RFID Tags by Working
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active RFID Tags
and Passive RFID Tags for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID
Tags by Frequency Band - High Frequency, Low Frequency, Ultra
High Frequency and Microwave Frequency - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for RFID Tags by Frequency Band -
High Frequency, Low Frequency, Ultra High Frequency and
Microwave Frequency Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for RFID Tags by Frequency
Band - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High Frequency,
Low Frequency, Ultra High Frequency and Microwave Frequency for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID
Tags by Application - Logistic & Transportation, Retail &
Consumer Goods, Automotive, Healthcare & Medical, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: China Historic Review for RFID Tags by Application -
Logistic & Transportation, Retail & Consumer Goods, Automotive,
Healthcare & Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for RFID Tags by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Logistic &
Transportation, Retail & Consumer Goods, Automotive,
Healthcare & Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
RFID Tags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RFID Tags by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for RFID Tags by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for RFID Tags by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RFID Tags by Working Type - Active RFID Tags and Passive RFID
Tags - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for RFID Tags by Working Type -
Active RFID Tags and Passive RFID Tags Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for RFID Tags by Working
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active RFID Tags
and Passive RFID Tags for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RFID Tags by Frequency Band - High Frequency, Low Frequency,
Ultra High Frequency and Microwave Frequency - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for RFID Tags by Frequency
Band - High Frequency, Low Frequency, Ultra High Frequency and
Microwave Frequency Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for RFID Tags by Frequency
Band - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High Frequency,
Low Frequency, Ultra High Frequency and Microwave Frequency for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RFID Tags by Application - Logistic & Transportation, Retail &
Consumer Goods, Automotive, Healthcare & Medical, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for RFID Tags by Application -
Logistic & Transportation, Retail & Consumer Goods, Automotive,
Healthcare & Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for RFID Tags by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Logistic &
Transportation, Retail & Consumer Goods, Automotive,
Healthcare & Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
RFID Tags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RFID Tags by Working Type - Active RFID Tags and Passive RFID
Tags - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for RFID Tags by Working Type -
Active RFID Tags and Passive RFID Tags Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for RFID Tags by Working
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active RFID Tags
and Passive RFID Tags for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RFID Tags by Frequency Band - High Frequency, Low Frequency,
Ultra High Frequency and Microwave Frequency - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for RFID Tags by Frequency
Band - High Frequency, Low Frequency, Ultra High Frequency and
Microwave Frequency Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for RFID Tags by Frequency
Band - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High Frequency,
Low Frequency, Ultra High Frequency and Microwave Frequency for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RFID Tags by Application - Logistic & Transportation, Retail &
Consumer Goods, Automotive, Healthcare & Medical, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: France Historic Review for RFID Tags by Application -
Logistic & Transportation, Retail & Consumer Goods, Automotive,
Healthcare & Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for RFID Tags by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Logistic &
Transportation, Retail & Consumer Goods, Automotive,
Healthcare & Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
RFID Tags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RFID Tags by Working Type - Active RFID Tags and Passive RFID
Tags - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for RFID Tags by Working Type -
Active RFID Tags and Passive RFID Tags Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for RFID Tags by Working
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active RFID Tags
and Passive RFID Tags for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RFID Tags by Frequency Band - High Frequency, Low Frequency,
Ultra High Frequency and Microwave Frequency - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for RFID Tags by Frequency
Band - High Frequency, Low Frequency, Ultra High Frequency and
Microwave Frequency Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for RFID Tags by
Frequency Band - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Frequency, Low Frequency, Ultra High Frequency and Microwave
Frequency for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RFID Tags by Application - Logistic & Transportation, Retail &
Consumer Goods, Automotive, Healthcare & Medical, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany Historic Review for RFID Tags by Application -
Logistic & Transportation, Retail & Consumer Goods,
Automotive, Healthcare & Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for RFID Tags by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Logistic &
Transportation, Retail & Consumer Goods, Automotive,
Healthcare & Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RFID Tags by Working Type - Active RFID Tags and Passive RFID
Tags - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for RFID Tags by Working Type -
Active RFID Tags and Passive RFID Tags Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for RFID Tags by Working
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active RFID Tags
and Passive RFID Tags for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RFID Tags by Frequency Band - High Frequency, Low Frequency,
Ultra High Frequency and Microwave Frequency - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for RFID Tags by Frequency
Band - High Frequency, Low Frequency, Ultra High Frequency and
Microwave Frequency Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for RFID Tags by Frequency
Band - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High Frequency,
Low Frequency, Ultra High Frequency and Microwave Frequency for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RFID Tags by Application - Logistic & Transportation, Retail &
Consumer Goods, Automotive, Healthcare & Medical, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Italy Historic Review for RFID Tags by Application -
Logistic & Transportation, Retail & Consumer Goods, Automotive,
Healthcare & Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for RFID Tags by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Logistic &
Transportation, Retail & Consumer Goods, Automotive,
Healthcare & Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
RFID Tags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID
Tags by Working Type - Active RFID Tags and Passive RFID Tags -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for RFID Tags by Working Type -
Active RFID Tags and Passive RFID Tags Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for RFID Tags by Working Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active RFID Tags and
Passive RFID Tags for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID
Tags by Frequency Band - High Frequency, Low Frequency, Ultra
High Frequency and Microwave Frequency - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 120: UK Historic Review for RFID Tags by Frequency Band -
High Frequency, Low Frequency, Ultra High Frequency and
Microwave Frequency Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for RFID Tags by Frequency
Band - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High Frequency,
Low Frequency, Ultra High Frequency and Microwave Frequency for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID
Tags by Application - Logistic & Transportation, Retail &
Consumer Goods, Automotive, Healthcare & Medical, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Contact Data