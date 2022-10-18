NEWPRO Home Solutions Honors Two Local Veterans with Free Bathroom Makeovers in Recognition of Veterans Day

Woburn, MA, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWPRO Home Solutions, a third-generation, family-operated home solutions business located in greater New England, has awarded local veterans, Edward DeMars of Springfield, MA and Otis Moon of East Hartford, CT with the gift of a brand-new bath system, free of charge.

DeMars is a Vietnam and Gulf War veteran who proudly served in the US Army and US Air Force. Back surgery, knee replacements and shoulder replacements have greatly impacted his mobility. The lip on his current bathtub makes it tough for DeMars and his three autistic sons to get in and out of the shower.

Moon proudly served in the US Air Force during the 1970’s, working as a fuel specialist on planes and trucks. Moon is missing a leg and has a hard time getting in and out of the shower. His current set up is old and does not have proper safety bars in place to help him.

NEWPRO will replace these veterans’ existing shower and bath systems with new ones that will be cleaner, safer and more convenient for them to use.

Both veterans were surprised with a check from Daniel Mocci, NEWPRO General Manager, to cover the cost of a full shower renovation.

“This is our 6th year partnering with the nation-wide veteran giving back program: Baths for The Brave. This year, we are providing a safe bathing environment for not one, but TWO veteran families! How exciting is that?” said Marci Katz, Vice President of NEWPRO. “No one should ever have to worry about bathing safely in their own home. We are honored to be able to continue to give back to those who have sacrificed so much for our country. Edward and Otis, NEWPRO’s two veteran recipients, will receive their FREE bath on November 10th – one day before Veterans Day. This special event truly embodies the core values on which the business was founded. It is one of our favorite NEWPRO Cares Initiatives,” said Katz.

“I can’t believe this is happening.” said Baths for the Brave recipient, Edward DeMars of Springfield. “I was going to take a loan out just to get my bathroom fixed, but this is great!”

“I never thought this would happen to me,” said Baths for the Brave recipient, Otis Moon of East Hartford. “I never thought my granddaughter would nominate me. I feel loved.”

In honor of Veterans Day this year, the NEWPRO expert installation team will be crashing the baths of the selected veterans at their homes on November 10, 2022. For more information on our two selected veterans, visit www.newpro.com/community. Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn for more exciting news and updates!

Watch our Baths for the Brave projects from previous years: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NZMuyzG-kuA.

About Baths for the Brave

Baths for the Brave, a special event and partnership between nearly a dozen home improvement companies nationwide, provides veterans with newly remodeled baths or showers in an effort to improve their lives by making their bathrooms more accessible. This year’s remodels will take place for veterans across the country simultaneously, with parts of the installs captured in real time via Facebook and Instagram stories.

All participating home improvement companies, including NEWPRO, will donate 100 percent of their time and materials to a veteran in need from their own local community. The remodels across the country will all take place simultaneously. Additional participating companies also include:

•Jacuzzi Bath Remodel of Portland, Oregon

•Jacuzzi Bath Remodel of Phoenix, Arizona

•Lori K Bath in Valparaiso, Indiana

•Midwest Bath Company in Moline, Illinois

•NEWPRO Home Solutions in Woburn, Massachusetts

•Reborn Cabinets Inc. in Anaheim, California

•Tundraland Home Improvements in Kaukauna, Wisconsin

More information on Baths for the Brave is available at www.bathsforthebrave.com.

The Process

Our team posted about the contest online and Marci Katz, Vice President of NEWPRO, went on live TV to share the details of our veteran bathroom giveaway. She encouraged all New Englanders to think of veterans’ worthy of nomination. We received more than 180 entries and narrowed down the field based on stories and interviews from those who nominated them. Then, we selected two winners who met with a NEWPRO design specialist for consultation before we crash their old baths or showers and replace them with a free safe shower space. It is important for us to satisfy all homeowner's mobility and safety needs.

The NEWPRO team would like to extend a special thanks to all the veterans in New England and around the country! Our participation in national events for veterans is just a small part of our community's gratitude for your service and your sacrifices. We remain committed to continuing to give back as much as we can as part of the NEWPROcares giving back initiative.

A special thank you to all who nominated veterans and sent us personal and touching stories.

About NEWPRO Home Solutions

NEWPRO Home Solutions is New England’s leading home improvement solution provider. Founded in 1945 and led by three consecutive generations of family, the NEWPRO team consists of more than 300 employees committed to delivering a worry-free, hassle-free home improvement experience.

A customer-first mindset, combined with interactive design tools and innovative technology, has earned NEWPRO the reputation as a market leader. With a corporate office in Woburn, MA, and multiple offices across Northern and Southern New England, NEWPRO strives to be your “home improvement partner for life.”

NEWPRO offers a worry-free, convenient, home improvement experience featuring superior performance products including energy-efficient windows and doors, roofing and siding systems, bathtub and shower replacement. NEWPRO products are supported with expert five-star installation and customer care.

