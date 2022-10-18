New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Warehouse Management Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818112/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Data Warehouse Management Software Market to Reach $53 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Data Warehouse Management Software estimated at US$37.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Purchasing Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$20.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sales Management segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR



The Data Warehouse Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Warehouse Management Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR



In the global Warehouse Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -

Astera Software

BackOffice Associates

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

IBM Corporation

Informatica Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute, Inc.

Software AG

Teradata Corporation

Vertica





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818112/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Data Warehouse Management Software - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Warehouse Management Software by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Data Warehouse Management

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Data Warehouse

Management Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Purchasing Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Purchasing Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Purchasing Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sales

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Sales Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Sales Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Warehouse Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Warehouse Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Warehouse Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Data Warehouse Management Software Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Data Warehouse Management Software Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Warehouse Management Software by Product - Purchasing

Management, Sales Management, Warehouse Management and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA Historic Review for Data Warehouse Management

Software by Product - Purchasing Management, Sales Management,

Warehouse Management and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 15-Year Perspective for Data Warehouse Management

Software by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Purchasing Management, Sales Management, Warehouse Management

and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Data Warehouse Management Software by Product - Purchasing

Management, Sales Management, Warehouse Management and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: Canada Historic Review for Data Warehouse Management

Software by Product - Purchasing Management, Sales Management,

Warehouse Management and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Data Warehouse

Management Software by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Purchasing Management, Sales Management, Warehouse

Management and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Data Warehouse Management Software Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Warehouse Management Software by Product - Purchasing

Management, Sales Management, Warehouse Management and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Japan Historic Review for Data Warehouse Management

Software by Product - Purchasing Management, Sales Management,

Warehouse Management and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Data Warehouse

Management Software by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Purchasing Management, Sales Management, Warehouse

Management and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Data Warehouse Management Software Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Warehouse Management Software by Product - Purchasing

Management, Sales Management, Warehouse Management and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: China Historic Review for Data Warehouse Management

Software by Product - Purchasing Management, Sales Management,

Warehouse Management and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: China 15-Year Perspective for Data Warehouse

Management Software by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Purchasing Management, Sales Management, Warehouse

Management and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Data Warehouse Management Software Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Data Warehouse Management Software by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Data Warehouse Management

Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Data Warehouse

Management Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Data Warehouse Management Software by Product - Purchasing

Management, Sales Management, Warehouse Management and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Data Warehouse Management

Software by Product - Purchasing Management, Sales Management,

Warehouse Management and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Data Warehouse

Management Software by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Purchasing Management, Sales Management, Warehouse

Management and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Data Warehouse Management Software Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 35: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Data Warehouse Management Software by Product - Purchasing

Management, Sales Management, Warehouse Management and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: France Historic Review for Data Warehouse Management

Software by Product - Purchasing Management, Sales Management,

Warehouse Management and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: France 15-Year Perspective for Data Warehouse

Management Software by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Purchasing Management, Sales Management, Warehouse

Management and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Data Warehouse Management Software Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 38: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Data Warehouse Management Software by Product - Purchasing

Management, Sales Management, Warehouse Management and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Germany Historic Review for Data Warehouse Management

Software by Product - Purchasing Management, Sales Management,

Warehouse Management and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Data Warehouse

Management Software by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Purchasing Management, Sales Management, Warehouse

Management and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 41: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Warehouse Management Software by Product - Purchasing

Management, Sales Management, Warehouse Management and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Italy Historic Review for Data Warehouse Management

Software by Product - Purchasing Management, Sales Management,

Warehouse Management and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Data Warehouse

Management Software by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Purchasing Management, Sales Management, Warehouse

Management and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Data Warehouse Management Software Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2022 (E)

Table 44: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Warehouse Management Software by Product - Purchasing

Management, Sales Management, Warehouse Management and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: UK Historic Review for Data Warehouse Management

Software by Product - Purchasing Management, Sales Management,

Warehouse Management and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: UK 15-Year Perspective for Data Warehouse Management

Software by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Purchasing Management, Sales Management, Warehouse Management

and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Data Warehouse Management Software by Product - Purchasing

Management, Sales Management, Warehouse Management and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Data Warehouse

Management Software by Product - Purchasing Management, Sales

Management, Warehouse Management and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Data Warehouse

Management Software by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Purchasing Management, Sales Management, Warehouse

Management and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Data Warehouse Management Software Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2022 (E)

Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Data Warehouse Management Software by Product - Purchasing

Management, Sales Management, Warehouse Management and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Data Warehouse

Management Software by Product - Purchasing Management, Sales

Management, Warehouse Management and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Data Warehouse

Management Software by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Purchasing Management, Sales Management, Warehouse

Management and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 53: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Data Warehouse Management Software by Product - Purchasing

Management, Sales Management, Warehouse Management and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Rest of World Historic Review for Data Warehouse

Management Software by Product - Purchasing Management, Sales

Management, Warehouse Management and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Data Warehouse

Management Software by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Purchasing Management, Sales Management, Warehouse

Management and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818112/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________