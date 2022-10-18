Liquipel Marks its 3rd Consecutive Year on the Inc. 5000 Annual List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. revealed that Liquipel is No. 1377 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



“It is a great honor to be ranked amongst the Inc. 5000 top fastest growing companies. I am so proud of our talented team and the relationships we’ve built with our retail partners,” said Sam Winkler, co-founder, and CEO of Liquipel. “This is a testament to our company’s hard work and commitment to develop innovative products.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

About Liquipel:

Liquipel's mission is to bundle together innovative technology with design and function to provide their customers with the best value possible. Liquipel brings together patented and proprietary technologies, creating 360° device protection for mobile devices and other electronics. Since its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show 2012, Liquipel has won an Edison Award, a FierceWireless Fierce 15 Award, and was named by Popular Science as the Grand Award Winner in the Gadgets Category for the magazine's "Best of What's New" issue. Liquipel has also been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the top 5000 fastest growing companies in America for three consecutive years, in addition to Entrepreneur Magazine's "100 Brilliant Companies" list. The Liquipel brand incorporates aggressive pull-through marketing campaigns utilizing key celebrity partners, such as Pharrell Williams, Steve Aoki and Nyjah Huston, to maintain a fresh, exciting brand image.

For more information, please visit: www.Liquipel.com

