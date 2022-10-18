The Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market Is Set To Reach Over $45 Billion Due To A Rise In The Number Of Accident Cases As Per The Business Research Company's Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the healthcare adhesive tapes market, the increasing number of accidental cases due to heavy trafficking is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare adhesive tape market going forward. Road traffic accidents are defined as collisions involving two or more objects on the road, one of which is a moving vehicle of any sort, and the other of which is a person. Healthcare adhesive tapes such as bandages, gauze, and other dressings are applied to the skin around such injuries occurred in accidents. For instance, in June 2022, according to World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health, between 20 and 50 million people suffer non-fatal injuries, with many incurring a disability as a result of their injury due to a road traffic accident. Road traffic accidents take the lives of almost 1.3 million individuals annually. Therefore, an increasing number of accidental cases due to heavy traffic are driving the healthcare adhesive tape market.



The global healthcare adhesive tapes market size is expected to grow from $31.63 billion in 2021 to $34.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The healthcare adhesive tapes market is expected to grow to $45.45 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

Product innovation is gaining popularity among the healthcare adhesive tapes market trends. Major companies operating in the healthcare adhesive tape market are focused on developing new products to strengthen their position in the healthcare adhesive tapes market. For instance, in April 2022, 3M Inc, a US-based medical devices company operating in the healthcare adhesive tapes market launched, 3M spun lace extended wear adhesive tape on the liner, 4576, a healthcare adhesive tape with a white spunlaced polyester nonwoven backing, coated with a unique pressure-sensitive acrylic adhesive used for longer wear applications, for up to 21 days. The innovative polyester nonwoven tape was developed for extended wear devices requiring attachment to the skin for up to a 21-day wear time.

Major players in the healthcare adhesive tapes market are 3M, Cardinal Health Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, NICHIBAN Co. Ltd., Smith & Nephew, Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG, Avery Dennison Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., Essity Aktiebolag, Scapa Group Plc, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, tesa SE, and Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd.

The global healthcare adhesive tapes market is segmented by resin type into acrylic, rubber, silicone, other resin types; by backing material type into paper, fabric, plastic, other backing material types; by application into surgery, wound dressing, splints, secure IV line, ostomy seal, hygiene, bandages, transdermal patches, and blister protection, diagnostic, monitoring and medical devices, and optical care, other applications.

North America was the largest region in the healthcare adhesive tapes market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in healthcare adhesive tapes market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide healthcare adhesive tapes market forecast size and growth, healthcare adhesive tapes market segments and geographies, healthcare adhesive tapes market trends, drivers and restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

