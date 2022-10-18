Booming Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Reach USD 265 Billion to 2031 | TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – In 2020, the home rehabilitation products & services market size was clocked at ~US$ 130 Bn. The market analysis of home rehabilitation products & services market projects the market to register growth at ~7% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. By 2031, The value of global home rehabilitation products & services market is estimated to touch US$ 265 Bn. In the global home rehabilitation products & services market, e-health and tele-rehabilitation are experiencing rapid growth. Since tele-rehab is becoming more and more popular as a practical and affordable way to enhance patients’ quality of life, success rates are climbing with its intervention.

The exoskeletons find utilization as a tool to supplement a physical rehabilitation program that offers automated readings of a patient's condition and permits independent mobility for those with disabilities safely. Market players are developing technologies and devices that can detect body posture and create a rehabilitation program with robotic algorithms under remote guidance of a physician. Such moves are expected to come up as home rehabilitation products & services market trends in the coming years.

Home-based rehabilitation has a number of benefits, including lowered stress levels, confidentiality, as well as a lowered likelihood of hospital readmission. This is likely to raise worries concerning patient safety and shortage of required infrastructure, such as durable medical equipment that can maintain life quality and provide assistance. As a result, businesses in the home rehabilitation products & services market are expanding their R&D capacities to develop novel methods of lasting support equipment.

Key Findings of Market Report

Wearable sensors are being developed by med-tech firms and startups in the global market to help patients perform activities with biofeedback and gain a useful range of movement. Other gadgets like exoskeletons and smart gloves are gaining popularity, which is said to bode well for the global industry.





Tele-rehab is facilitating contact between distant patients and professionals and boosting subject involvement and is also estimated to emerge as key home rehabilitation products & services market strategies. For orthopaedic patients in particular, this trend can improve access to rehabilitation services. Tele-rehab has been shown to be a significant alternative to clinic-based therapy for typical musculoskeletal pain.





Chronic illnesses including high blood pressure, diabetes, and respiratory and cardiovascular disorders need be regularly and continuously monitored. Adoption of home healthcare products and services is growing as the number of individuals with chronic illnesses rises, and this is expected to have a positive influence the preference for rehabilitation equipment.





Global Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market: Growth Drivers

The usage of products and services offered by home rehabilitation service providers is driven by the rise in the number of individuals with disabilities. Sales of rehabilitation goods and services are closely correlated with the number of people with physical disabilities. Patients choose rehabilitation treatments at home since they are unable to visit hospitals. This factor is likely to raise the need for products and services for home rehabilitation.





Global Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market: Key Competitors

Active Medical & Rehabilitation Services Pvt. Ltd.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

AliMed, Inc.

Hocoma AG

Global Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Services

Products

