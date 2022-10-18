U.S. Commercial Walk-In Refrigeration Market Is Estimated To Create An Absolute Dollar Opportunity Of US$ 1.98 Bn During 2022 – 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights report, the U.S. Commercial Walk-In Refrigeration Market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,298.1 Mn in 2022 while expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2032.



Commercial Walk-In Refrigeration includes Coolers and Freezers, which are enclosed cold storage rooms with an area of less than 3000 square feet and are used to chill or freeze food, beverages, medications, and other perishable commodities, are included in walk-in refrigeration. They are utilized in the cold chain network in a variety of sectors, including the food and beverage, commercial kitchen, retail food outlets, pharmaceutical, chemical, and other sectors.

The use of Commercial Walk-In Refrigeration has grown significantly in the past few years, due to the changing lifestyle over eating habits for ready to eat products. The food business has a major problem as a result of this changing lifestyle, particularly with regard to the kinds of foods consumed and the amount of time spent on these activities. Foodservice providers are increasing their capital spending in walk-in coolers and freezers to accommodate the growing demand from customers for frozen meals and chilled goods.

Key Takeaways of Commercial Walk-In Refrigeration Market Study

Over the course of the forecast period, the value of the Commercial Walk-In Refrigeration by technology type Remote Condensing is estimated to account for about 544.8 Mn in 2022.

In terms of Sales Channel, OEM is anticipated to account for more than 88.4% of the U.S. market and grow at a value CAGR of about 4.21% during the projected period.

In the U.S. market, demand by the place of use Commercial Walk-In Refrigeration is increasing at a value CAGR of 4.31%.

The Commercial Restaurants in U.S. Commercial Walk-In Refrigeration market is projected to expand at 5%, making it a prominent sector as a result of increased investment in real estate and commercial infrastructure development.

By geographic region, the South U.S. is estimated to hold a significant share of about 42.2% in 2022.



“Growing governmental and private investment in the U.S. region, particularly in Southern and Western U.S. markets, is driving up demand for Commercial Walk-In Refrigeration therein. Commercial walk-in refrigerator systems are anticipated to be adopted more frequently by commercial restaurants, retail food service, and a few other end use industries. Manufacturers are boosting their partnerships and collaborations with lower market players of commercial refrigeration manufacture within country in order to get into the higher market.” says Future Market insights analyst

Competitive Landscape

The top manufacturers dominate the Commercial Walk-In Refrigeration market in the U.S. region, which is moderately fragmented. Market players are attempting to increase their market share by partnering and collaborating with rental companies and contractors in the region. Furthermore, the key players are launching new products in the market. Panasonic Corporation (Hussmann), Dover Corporation, Welbilt, Inc., Standex International Corporation and American Panel Corporation group are a few of the market’s major participants.

Find More Valuable Insights

The research report analyzes the market demand trends of Commercial Walk-In Refrigeration. The U.S. region market estimation and growth projection are based on factors like end-use industries development, COVID-19 crisis impact, replacement ratio, and adoption rate of Commercial Walk-In Refrigeration.

As per Future Market Insights research scope, the Commercial Walk-In Refrigeration Market has been studied and segmented on the basis of technology, sales channel, place of use, end use and geographic region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both, the supply side and demand side.

Key Segments Covered in U.S. Commercial Walk-In Refrigeration Industry Analysis

U.S. Commercial Walk-In Refrigeration by Technology:

Self-Contained

Remote Condensing

Multiplex Condensing



U.S. Commercial Walk-In Refrigeration by Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

U.S. Commercial Walk-In Refrigeration by Place of Use:

Indoor

Outdoor

U.S. Commercial Walk-In Refrigeration by End Use:

Pharmaceutical

Research Laboratories

Retail Food Services

Hospitals

Commercial Restaurant

Others

U.S. Commercial Walk-In Refrigeration by Region:

North East U.S.

South U.S.

Midwest U.S.

West U.S.

