Global Active Optical Cables Market to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Active Optical Cables estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. InfiniBand, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.9% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ethernet segment is readjusted to a revised 19.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $901.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.5% CAGR



The Active Optical Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$901.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 27.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.4% and 20.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.9% CAGR.



DisplayPort Segment to Record 17.5% CAGR



In the global DisplayPort segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$363.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 18.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured) -

3M Company

Amphenol Corporation

Broadcom Ltd.

Finisar Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

The Siemon Company

Viavi Solutions, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Active Optical Cables - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Center by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Data Center by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Optical Cables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

InfiniBand by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for InfiniBand by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ethernet by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Ethernet by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

DisplayPort by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for DisplayPort by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HDMI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for HDMI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for USB

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for USB by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PCIe

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for PCIe by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Protocols by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Protocols by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for QSFP

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for QSFP by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CXP

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for CXP by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CDFP

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for CDFP by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CFP

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for CFP by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SFP

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World 7-Year Perspective for SFP by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Connectors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Connectors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High-Performance Computing (HPC) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 7-Year Perspective for High-Performance

Computing (HPC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecommunication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World 7-Year Perspective for Telecommunication by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 39: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Personal Computing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: World 7-Year Perspective for Personal Computing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 41: World Active Optical Cables Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Active Optical Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 42: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Active

Optical Cables by Application - Data Center, Consumer

Electronics, High-Performance Computing (HPC),

Telecommunication, Personal Computing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data

Center, Consumer Electronics, High-Performance Computing (HPC),

Telecommunication, Personal Computing and Other Applications

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Active

Optical Cables by Protocol - InfiniBand, Ethernet, DisplayPort,

HDMI, USB, PCIe and Other Protocols - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 45: USA 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables by

Protocol - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for InfiniBand,

Ethernet, DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, PCIe and Other Protocols for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Active

Optical Cables by Connector Type - QSFP, CXP, CDFP, CFP, SFP

and Other Connectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables by

Connector Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for QSFP,

CXP, CDFP, CFP, SFP and Other Connectors for the Years 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 48: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Optical Cables by Application - Data Center, Consumer

Electronics, High-Performance Computing (HPC),

Telecommunication, Personal Computing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data

Center, Consumer Electronics, High-Performance Computing (HPC),

Telecommunication, Personal Computing and Other Applications

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Optical Cables by Protocol - InfiniBand, Ethernet,

DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, PCIe and Other Protocols - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables

by Protocol - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

InfiniBand, Ethernet, DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, PCIe and Other

Protocols for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Optical Cables by Connector Type - QSFP, CXP, CDFP, CFP,

SFP and Other Connectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables

by Connector Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

QSFP, CXP, CDFP, CFP, SFP and Other Connectors for the Years

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Active Optical Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 54: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Optical Cables by Application - Data Center, Consumer

Electronics, High-Performance Computing (HPC),

Telecommunication, Personal Computing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data

Center, Consumer Electronics, High-Performance Computing (HPC),

Telecommunication, Personal Computing and Other Applications

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Optical Cables by Protocol - InfiniBand, Ethernet,

DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, PCIe and Other Protocols - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables by

Protocol - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for InfiniBand,

Ethernet, DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, PCIe and Other Protocols for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Optical Cables by Connector Type - QSFP, CXP, CDFP, CFP,

SFP and Other Connectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables by

Connector Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for QSFP,

CXP, CDFP, CFP, SFP and Other Connectors for the Years 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Active Optical Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 60: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Optical Cables by Application - Data Center, Consumer

Electronics, High-Performance Computing (HPC),

Telecommunication, Personal Computing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data

Center, Consumer Electronics, High-Performance Computing (HPC),

Telecommunication, Personal Computing and Other Applications

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Optical Cables by Protocol - InfiniBand, Ethernet,

DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, PCIe and Other Protocols - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables by

Protocol - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for InfiniBand,

Ethernet, DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, PCIe and Other Protocols for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Optical Cables by Connector Type - QSFP, CXP, CDFP, CFP,

SFP and Other Connectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables by

Connector Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for QSFP,

CXP, CDFP, CFP, SFP and Other Connectors for the Years 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Active Optical Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 66: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Optical Cables by Application - Data Center, Consumer

Electronics, High-Performance Computing (HPC),

Telecommunication, Personal Computing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data

Center, Consumer Electronics, High-Performance Computing (HPC),

Telecommunication, Personal Computing and Other Applications

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Optical Cables by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Optical Cables by Protocol - InfiniBand, Ethernet,

DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, PCIe and Other Protocols - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables

by Protocol - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

InfiniBand, Ethernet, DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, PCIe and Other

Protocols for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 72: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Optical Cables by Connector Type - QSFP, CXP, CDFP, CFP,

SFP and Other Connectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables

by Connector Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

QSFP, CXP, CDFP, CFP, SFP and Other Connectors for the Years

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Active Optical Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Optical Cables by Application - Data Center, Consumer

Electronics, High-Performance Computing (HPC),

Telecommunication, Personal Computing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data

Center, Consumer Electronics, High-Performance Computing (HPC),

Telecommunication, Personal Computing and Other Applications

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Optical Cables by Protocol - InfiniBand, Ethernet,

DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, PCIe and Other Protocols - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables

by Protocol - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

InfiniBand, Ethernet, DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, PCIe and Other

Protocols for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 78: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Optical Cables by Connector Type - QSFP, CXP, CDFP, CFP,

SFP and Other Connectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 79: France 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables

by Connector Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

QSFP, CXP, CDFP, CFP, SFP and Other Connectors for the Years

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Active Optical Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Optical Cables by Application - Data Center, Consumer

Electronics, High-Performance Computing (HPC),

Telecommunication, Personal Computing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data

Center, Consumer Electronics, High-Performance Computing (HPC),

Telecommunication, Personal Computing and Other Applications

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Optical Cables by Protocol - InfiniBand, Ethernet,

DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, PCIe and Other Protocols - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables

by Protocol - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

InfiniBand, Ethernet, DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, PCIe and Other

Protocols for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 84: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Optical Cables by Connector Type - QSFP, CXP, CDFP, CFP,

SFP and Other Connectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 85: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables

by Connector Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

QSFP, CXP, CDFP, CFP, SFP and Other Connectors for the Years

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Optical Cables by Application - Data Center, Consumer

Electronics, High-Performance Computing (HPC),

Telecommunication, Personal Computing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data

Center, Consumer Electronics, High-Performance Computing (HPC),

Telecommunication, Personal Computing and Other Applications

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Optical Cables by Protocol - InfiniBand, Ethernet,

DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, PCIe and Other Protocols - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables by

Protocol - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for InfiniBand,

Ethernet, DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, PCIe and Other Protocols for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 90: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Optical Cables by Connector Type - QSFP, CXP, CDFP, CFP,

SFP and Other Connectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 91: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables by

Connector Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for QSFP,

CXP, CDFP, CFP, SFP and Other Connectors for the Years 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Active Optical Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Active

Optical Cables by Application - Data Center, Consumer

Electronics, High-Performance Computing (HPC),

Telecommunication, Personal Computing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: UK 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data

Center, Consumer Electronics, High-Performance Computing (HPC),

Telecommunication, Personal Computing and Other Applications

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 94: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Active

Optical Cables by Protocol - InfiniBand, Ethernet, DisplayPort,

HDMI, USB, PCIe and Other Protocols - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 95: UK 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables by

Protocol - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for InfiniBand,

Ethernet, DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, PCIe and Other Protocols for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 96: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Active

Optical Cables by Connector Type - QSFP, CXP, CDFP, CFP, SFP

and Other Connectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 97: UK 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables by

Connector Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for QSFP,

CXP, CDFP, CFP, SFP and Other Connectors for the Years 2021 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Optical Cables by Application - Data Center, Consumer

Electronics, High-Performance Computing (HPC),

Telecommunication, Personal Computing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data

Center, Consumer Electronics, High-Performance Computing (HPC),

Telecommunication, Personal Computing and Other Applications

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Optical Cables by Protocol - InfiniBand, Ethernet,

DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, PCIe and Other Protocols - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables

by Protocol - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

InfiniBand, Ethernet, DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, PCIe and Other

Protocols for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 102: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Optical Cables by Connector Type - QSFP, CXP, CDFP, CFP,

SFP and Other Connectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 103: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables

by Connector Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

QSFP, CXP, CDFP, CFP, SFP and Other Connectors for the Years

2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 104: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Optical Cables by Application - Data Center, Consumer

Electronics, High-Performance Computing (HPC),

Telecommunication, Personal Computing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data

Center, Consumer Electronics, High-Performance Computing (HPC),

Telecommunication, Personal Computing and Other Applications

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Optical Cables by Protocol - InfiniBand, Ethernet,

DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, PCIe and Other Protocols - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables

by Protocol - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

InfiniBand, Ethernet, DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, PCIe and Other

Protocols for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 108: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Optical Cables by Connector Type - QSFP, CXP, CDFP, CFP,

SFP and Other Connectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 109: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical Cables

by Connector Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

QSFP, CXP, CDFP, CFP, SFP and Other Connectors for the Years

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Active Optical Cables by Application - Data

Center, Consumer Electronics, High-Performance Computing (HPC),

Telecommunication, Personal Computing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical

Cables by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Data Center, Consumer Electronics, High-Performance Computing

(HPC), Telecommunication, Personal Computing and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 112: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Active Optical Cables by Protocol - InfiniBand,

Ethernet, DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, PCIe and Other Protocols -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical

Cables by Protocol - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

InfiniBand, Ethernet, DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, PCIe and Other

Protocols for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 114: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Active Optical Cables by Connector Type - QSFP,

CXP, CDFP, CFP, SFP and Other Connectors - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 115: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical

Cables by Connector Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for QSFP, CXP, CDFP, CFP, SFP and Other Connectors for the

Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Active Optical Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Active Optical Cables by Application - Data Center,

Consumer Electronics, High-Performance Computing (HPC),

Telecommunication, Personal Computing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical

Cables by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Data Center, Consumer Electronics, High-Performance Computing

(HPC), Telecommunication, Personal Computing and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 118: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Active Optical Cables by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Active Optical

Cables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of



