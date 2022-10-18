Join Farm Management Canada for the 2022 Agricultural Excellence Conference

OTTAWA, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farm Management Canada’s Agricultural Excellence (AgEx) Conference is Canmore, Alberta November 22-24. Enjoy scenic mountain views while building your business network and online to discover new ways to take your farm business to the next level!



“We welcome anyone and everyone from farmers to advisors, academia, organizations, private industry, and government from across Canada and around the world,” says Denise Robertson, Conference Manager. “Join us to exchange expertise and insights to continue to position Canada’s farmers for success through farm management excellence! There is something for everyone!”

AgEx is the only Conference in Canada dedicated to bringing together thought leaders and farm management enthusiasts hungry for new knowledge and insights. The Conference focuses on building the business acumen and prosperity of Canada’s farmers with practical take-aways and learning outcomes.

This year’s Conference theme, Reaching New Heights, is a celebration of the opportunities ahead for Canadian agriculture and acknowledging and embracing the farm business management practices that provide the foundation for success.

For the first time ever, we will be hosting a hybrid event allowing participants to attend in-person in Canmore, Alberta or to join virtually. Having both a physical meeting place and a virtual platform provides the best of both worlds to build your business network with farm management enthusiasts from across Canada. The includes a variety of keynote presentations, concurrent workshops, panel discussions, the national farm business resource showcase and networking with Canada’s farm business thought leaders. If you can’t join us in person, you can join us on our virtual platform, where we will broadcast live sessions, while also providing access to our resource library, on-demand sessions and recordings.

Join us in Alberta for an exclusive tour of Hilton Venture Farms and Origin Malting and Brewing, our national resource showcase, interactive networking sessions, and celebrating 30 years of advancing farm business excellence at our 30th Anniversary Banquet.

Our exciting AgEx learning sessions include:

Optimizing Your Growth Potential with Michael Langemeier (Purdue University)

RealAg Radio LIVE with Shaun Haney and Special Guests

How to Reduce Financial Stress, and Improve Your Confidence and Mental Health in the Process with Stuart Person (MNP)

The Farm Transition Dating Game with Joel Bokenfohr (FCC)

BC Floods, One Year Later with AgSafeBC and The Do More Agriculture Foundation

What is IoT and What Does it Mean to My Farm? with Daniel Portela (Decisive Farming by Telus Agriculture)

Transition Mountain: Elevate Your Farm and Your Family with Maggie Van Camp and Eric Colberg (BDO)

Why You Need Strategy in 2023 (even if you got this far without one) with Josée Lemoine (Backswath Management Inc.)

The National Farm Business Management Resource Showcase



…and so much more!



Head over to AgExcellenceConference.ca to check out our full Agenda and register for AgEx2022! There are both in-person and virtual tickets available.

About Farm Management Canada

A national umbrella for Canadian farm business management activity, Farm Management Canada is the only organization devoted exclusively to the development and delivery of advanced business management information, tools and resources to position Canada's farmers for success. Our programs and activities are made possible through support from generous sponsors and supporters including Government, private industry, the non-profit sector and academia.

