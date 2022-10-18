Foresight VCT plc - Transaction in Own Shares

FORESIGHT VCT PLC

The Board of Foresight VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that on 17 October 2022 the Company purchased for cancellation 2,505,376 ordinary shares of 1p at a gross price of 76.05p per share.

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, Foresight VCT plc advises that, following this purchase, its capital consists of 218,745,158 ordinary shares of 1p with 218,745,158 voting rights attached.

Foresight VCT plc does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 218,745,158 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Foresight VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

