Konica Minolta Announces Recipient of Scholarship Fund with PGSF

Ramsey, NJ, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, today announced Megan Brown, a senior at Clemson University majoring in Graphic Communications, as its 2022-2023 scholarship award recipient. This award is an example of Konica Minolta’s continued commitment to invest in the education of the industry’s future workers through the creation of a $50,000 endowed scholarship fund with the Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation (PGSF), which provides educational assistance to graphic communications students studying in the United States.

Brown’s passion for the print and graphics industry was initially sparked back when she was in middle school and took her first graphic communications course at her local community career center. When she learned that Clemson is one of the top universities in the country for graphic communications, she knew it was where she wanted to obtain her degree.

In addition to the comprehensive curriculum at Clemson, Brown has developed valuable knowledge and hands-on expertise by working in its state-of-the-art print and packaging equipment laboratories, serving as a teaching assistant for Clemson’s specialty print and packaging class, participating in several campus and community organizations, and being one of six graduating seniors selected to attend Labelexpo Americas in Chicago last month.

“Megan has certainly distinguished herself on campus and in her community with her impressive accomplishments, contributions and dedication to the printing industry,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning. “As a company committed to cultivating the next generation of printing and graphics communications workers, all of us at Konica Minolta are extremely proud to support her educational journey and career aspirations with this scholarship and our partnership with the Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation.”

Brown was also elected president of Clemson’s Gamma Epsilon Tau chapter, the graphic communications fraternity on campus, which has given her a platform to inspire talented underclassmen with a better understanding of industry skills and professional possibilities while actively pursuing her own. “These last few years, I’ve had some amazing experiences and opportunities that I don’t think I would have received anywhere else,” stated Brown. “Winning this scholarship has meant the world to me and my family. It really is a blessing that I never expected.”

“Thank you so much to Konica Minolta for this generous donation to the Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation,” said Jeffrey White, Director of Development at PGSF. “With school costs constantly rising, this endowment will help us to ease the burden of higher education costs and ensure that our industry is able to attract the best and brightest talent.”

Watch a quick video message from Megan Brown here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. Konica Minolta partners with its customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation

The Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation is a private, not-for-profit, industry-directed organization providing undergraduate college and technical school scholarships and graduate fellowship assistance to talented individuals pursuing graphic communications careers. Its recipients include full-time students as well as industry workers who seek additional education. Visit their site at www.pgsf.org.

