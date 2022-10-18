AB Lighting to Exhibit at Lucky Leaf Expo in Albuquerque

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB Lighting – a U.S.-based premier LED grow light provider – today announces its attendance at Lucky Leaf Expo in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on October 21-22. AB Lighting will showcase its line of high-quality grow lights and help potential partners find the best lighting solution for their cannabis cultivation needs.



AB Lighting offers an extensive line of grow lights made for both indoor cultivation and greenhouse supplemental. AB Lighting's LED grow lights are more sustainable, more energy efficient and hold longer lifespans compared to non-LED alternatives.

All of AB Lighting’s grow lights feature the perfect combination of red and blue spectrum and can be customized depending on grower needs. The full spectrum helps enhance the photosynthesis process and promotes the growth of crops. Additionally, the design of the grow lights allows for ease and flexibility when it comes to installation.

“As we continuously expand our footprint in the cannabis space, tradeshows like Lucky Leaf Expo allow us to meet with both new and experienced growers interested in LED grow lighting,” said Mark Honeycutt, CEO of AB Lighting. “No grow is the same, and these opportunities for face-to-face introductions help us to really understand and accommodate each grower’s needs.”

AB Lighting’s full line of grow lights for cannabis includes:

AB520: A top lighting solution designed for indoor cannabis cultivation. Designed mainly for the veg room but can also be used in the mother room. It has a PPF of 1200-1300 umol/s, 520W input power, 0-10V dimming and a lifespan of over 50,000 hours.

AB780: Designed for indoor cannabis cultivation. It has a PPF of 2067 umol/s, 780W input power, 0-10V dimming and a lifespan of over 50,000 hours.

AB840: A 1-to-1 replacement HPS solution and designed for indoor cannabis cultivation or a greenhouse supplemental. It has a PPF of 2100 umol/s, 840W input power, 0-10V dimming and a lifespan of over 50,000 hours.

AB960: A high-intensity, top lighting solution designed for indoor cannabis cultivation. It has a PPF of 2400 umol/s, 960W input power, 0-10V dimming and a lifespan of over 50,000 hours.

Earlier this year, AB Lighting expanded its capabilities to include vegetable production, unveiling the AB330 and AB660. Made for commercial vegetable growers, the AB330 and AB660 are lower in intensity and designed for greenhouse supplemental lighting and greenhouse cultivation.

AB Lighting’s grow lights are best-in-class products made from tier-one components and vouched by third-party testing to help growers grow products faster and produce a higher quality of product for sales. AB Lighting is backed by roughly 30 years of R&D and works with a highly experienced manufacturer to bring the best performing grow lights to growers.

Find AB Lighting at Lucky Leaf Expo, October 21-22, 2022, at booth #421 .

To purchase AB Lighting LED fixtures or to learn more about AB Lighting and its premium grow lights, visit www.ablighting.com.

Find photos of the products here.

About AB Lighting

AB Lighting provides the best-in-class products when it comes to horticultural lighting. AB Lighting’s LED grow light fixtures are backed by science to help cannabis growers reach a higher yield for both indoor and greenhouse environments. Culminating over 30 years of research and development, 50+ tested spectrums, 100+ tested crops and 30+ fixture industrial designs, AB Lighting is bringing to market the best performing LED lights at the best value. For more information on AB Lighting, visit www.ablighting.com.

