Fnac Darty has been placed in Moody’s ESG Solutions’ top “Advanced” (A1+) category, with a score of 61/100, an increase of +7 points and is now ranked fifth in its sector and among the top 5% worldwide

Fnac Darty has been placed in Moody’s ESG Solutions’ top “Advanced” (A1+) category, with a score of 61/100, an increase of +7 points and is now ranked fifth in its sector1 and among the top 5% worldwide2

ESG Assessment improves in each E, S and G component with a sharp increase in the social pillar (+ 9 points vs. 202 1 )

With a score significantly above the European sector average of 37/100, Fnac Darty is ranked fifth out of 76 companies in its sector 1 , up three places year on year

Improved transparency of reported non-financial information, up +3 points year on year to 98%, well above the sector1 average of 69%





Following the ESG and Sustainability Rating conducted by Moody’s ESG Solutions, Fnac Darty is now in top “Advanced” (A1+) category for the very first time, with an ESG score of 61/100, a significant increase of +17 points in three years, raking the Group in the top 5% worldwide2. This performance reflects the positive results of the actions carried out under the Group’s ambitious CSR policy and highlights Fnac Darty’s environmental, social, ethical and governance commitments, which are pillars of its strategic plan Everyday.

Enrique Martinez, Chief Executive Officer of Fnac Darty, stated: “This assessment is further recognition of the merit and performance of our strategic plan Everyday, which will ultimately allow Fnac Darty to embody the new standards of the retail sector geared toward sustainable and responsible consumption. This rating is also a great encouragement for the teams involved in rolling out our CSR policies, which are backed by a decentralized governance that demonstrates its relevance.”

This year, Moody’s ESG Solutions particularly valued:

Fnac Darty’s increased commitment to fighting discrimination





In this respect, in March 2021, Fnac Darty signed its first agreement on Quality of Life at Work, which applies to all employees and contains, in particular, new measures for employees recognized as “disabled workers,” the fight against discrimination, and professional equality. The Group also signed the Diversity Charter in 2021, which expands and strengthens the actions already implemented in the Group’s diversity policy. An internal company network dedicated to gender parity, which is cross-functional and open to all of the Group’s business lines, was also created in 2021 to promote the rise in responsibility of women. Finally, the Group also signed, last September, the LGBT+ charter, which aims to create a respectful, inclusive and professionally fulfilling environment for LGBT+ individuals and for all Fnac Darty employees, in all their diversity.

The implementation of state-of-the-art measures to increase the life span of products





As a key pillar of its strategic plan Everyday, Fnac Darty aims to be a major player in the circular economy and a promoter of extending the life span of products. To achieve this, the Group continued with the rollout of Darty Max, its subscription-based repair service. This service now covers all home equipments through its three offers and is available in all Fnac and Darty own stores, as well as through the Group’s e-commerce sites. Finally, since 2022, a preventive maintenance video service has been offered to Darty Max subscribers to help them identify products at risk, better maintain them, and prevent breakdowns. This service thus encourages repair rather than replacement by extending the life span of products. More than 1.9 million products have been repaired since the beginning of the year. In addition, Fnac Darty has upgraded its After-Sales Service Barometer, the fifth edition of which was published last September to incorporate the price of spare parts, which can be a major obstacle to repairs. This benchmark source of information for the general public allows consumers to learn about the repairability and reliability of hundreds of products through their durability score, and allows them to compare all product categories and brands. This consumer awareness indirectly leads to a change in how suppliers design their products, particularly resulting in an increase in the availability of spare parts by an average of seven months. Additionally, the Group’s offering of more sustainable products has helped improve the reliability of the analyzed products by an average of +7 points year on year, for large domestic appliances.

Fnac Darty’s targeted efforts to limit the environmental impact of products





In 2021, Fnac Darty launched “informed delivery,” which allows consumers to estimate the environmental impact of different delivery methods when making online purchases, thus helping to reduce the carbon footprint of the Group’s e-commerce activities. In addition, Fnac Darty has committed to reducing the environmental impact of its activities, particularly greenhouse gas emissions, whether directly generated by its activities or indirectly generated by the products distributed by its brands or its employees’ and customers’ travel. The Group aims to halve its most direct CO 2 emissions (scope 1 and 2) by 2030 compared to 2019, and has also defined scope 3 CO 2 emissions reduction targets, which will be approved by the SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative) at the end of the year. In addition, on July 25 Fnac Darty announced that it had joined the retail operators protocol aiming to reduce the energy consumption of stores, in line with the energy efficiency objectives set by the French government. To do so, a series of actions have been implemented to reduce the Group's energy consumption, such as the rollout of centralized technical management (CTM) systems, LED lighting, and energy-efficient heating and air conditioning systems.

Finally, compared to 2021, Fnac Darty achieved a 5+ point increase in the governance pillar, for which it has always been considered the leader in its sector. This performance is particularly the result of decentralized CSR management, with CSR officers appointed in each department in order to define and steer the departments’ and countries’ CSR roadmaps and to monitor progress in relation to the defined objectives. In addition, the existence of specialized committees (particularly the CSR committee, climate committee, sustainability committee and circular economy committee), sponsored by the members of the Executive Committee, helps guarantee that these specific subjects are escalated to the highest level of the company.

To find out more on the CSR strategy and initiatives launched by the Group, read our 2021-2022 CSR Report and our 2021 Extra-Financial Performance Declaration.

About Fnac Darty

Operating in thirteen countries, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics and domestic appliances. The Group, which has more than 25,000 employees, had a multi-format network of 971 stores at the end of June 2022, and is ranked as a major e-commerce player in France (more than 27 million unique visitors per month) with its three merchant sites, fnac.com, darty.com and natureetdecouvertes.com. A leading omnichannel player, Fnac Darty’s revenue was more than €8 billion in 2021, 26% of which was realized online.

For more information, please visit: https://www.fnacdarty.com/en/

About Moody’s ESG Solutions

Moody's ESG Solutions Group is an operating division of Moody’s Corporation that meets the growing global demand for analyses on climate issues and ESG. The group relies on Moody’s data and expertise in ESG, climate risk and sustainable finance, and aligns with Moody’s Investors Service and Moody’s Analytics to offer a comprehensive and integrated range of solutions for climate risk and ESG issues, in particular ESG scores, analyses, sustainability ratings, and sustainable finance verification/certification services.

For more information, visit www.moodys.com/esg

1 European specialized distribution sector as defined by Moody's ESG Solutions.

2 Ranking that includes 4,908 companies

