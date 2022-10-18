English French

PRESS RELEASE

KLÉPIERRE IS NUMBER ONE WORLDWIDE IN CSR BY GRESB FOR THE THIRD YEAR IN A ROW

Paris, October 18, 2022

Klépierre has once again been recognized for the excellence of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy in the 2022 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assessment. For the third year in a row, Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, has ranked top of the “Global Retail Listed”, “Europe Listed”, “Europe Retail” and “Europe Retail Listed” categories, further improving its score by one point to 98/100 overall.

RECOGNITION OF THE GROUP’S LEADERSHIP IN CSR

This score of 98/100 – compared to an average of 79/100 among similar companies and 74/100 for all GRESB participants – confirms Klépierre’s industry edge and cements its leadership in terms of CSR commitments. As the Group prepares to conclude its first five-year Act for Good® plan, these results validate and reward the hard work carried out by Klépierre’s teams since 2018.

GRESB, the global sustainability benchmark for real estate assets, publishes a comprehensive comparative assessment on companies’ ESG performance each year, reviewing strategy, organization, commitments and results. This latest distinction from industry professionals rewards Klépierre’s dedication and achievements, which have already been hailed by many other international organizations including CDP (“A-List”) and MSCI (“AAA” rating).

“This first place ranking, for the third year in a row, once again rewards the Group’s longstanding commitment and the measures we have taken for many years now. While energy efficiency has today become a short-term emergency, these results encourage us to continue to think long term. That is what we have done throughout the Covid crisis, by staying focused on achieving our goals without compromising on our commitments. And that is what we will continue to do going forward, by embedding CSR into our operations to consolidate our leadership and continue to create value for all our stakeholders,” said Jean-Marc Jestin, Chairman of the Klépierre Executive Board.

“GRESB Sector Leaders are the top-performing organizations leading the way to a net-zero future and pulling the industry forward. We applaud this year’s Sector Leaders for their commitment, leadership, and dedication to ESG and sustainability,” added Sebastien Roussotte, CEO of GRESB.

AN EXTRA POINT CROWNING THE GROUP’S AMBITIOUS POLICY

Scoring 98/100, Klépierre increased its 2021 rating by one point in the performance category, in particular thanks to the Group’s energy results as well as its initiatives around greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and waste management.

This historic score reflects the daily efforts of Klépierre teams to efficiently manage buildings, receive visitors in optimal conditions and engage with internal and external stakeholders. It is also the product of an approach that makes environmental, societal and social issues integral aspects of operating performance, while adapting to the specific characteristics of each Group shopping center’s host community.

Klépierre’s policy is showcased through many achievements in each of the Act for Good® pillars, including:

- Act for the Planet: a 45% reduction in electricity consumption, an 85% reduction in the carbon impact of shopping centers since 2013, and a 98% waste recovery rate.

- Act for Territories: spaces made available for local players in all shopping centers and initiatives organized in support of local employment in 100% of assets.

- Act for People: a variety of initiatives for internal and external stakeholders across the board, with 100% of shopping centers taking steps to promote health and well-being, for example.

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €20.6 billion at June 30, 2022, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

ABOUT GRESB

GRESB is a mission-driven and industry-led organization providing standardized and validated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data to financial markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world, used by more than 170 institutional and financial investors to inform decision-making. For more information, visit GRESB.com.

