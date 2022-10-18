Casino Group: Disposal of GreenYellow

English French

Disposal of GreenYellow

Paris, 18 October 2022,

Casino Group announces that it has completed today the sale of GreenYellow to Ardian.

Casino Group’s proceeds, net of the EUR 165 million reinvestment (i.e. stake of 15%), amount to EUR 600 million.

The Group has received today EUR 250 million (of which EUR 30 million paid into an escrow account to be released subject to compliance with certain operational indicators), in addition to the EUR 350 million pre-financing agreed with Farallon Capital on 20 September 2022.

