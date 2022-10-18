Manitoba Victim of Impaired Driving Honoured on Mobile Road Safety Campaign by KAG Canada and MADD Canada

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KAG Canada, the Canadian division of The Kenan Advantage Group Inc., is marking the 10th anniversary of its mobile road safety campaign with MADD Canada by honouring a Manitoba victim of impaired driving on its latest truck trailer decals.



Beryl Hansen, a 59-year-old wife and mother of three, had recently retired and was out for her usual morning walk near Portage la Prairie on the morning of April 20, 1999. She was struck and killed by an impaired driver, leaving her family and friends devastated.

Today, in memory of Beryl, and with a goal of reducing impaired driving, KAG Canada is unveiling a new truck trailer decal featuring her photo and a message encouraging the public to call 911 to report suspected impaired drivers. The decal will be placed on 20 KAG Canada truck trailers that travel regularly throughout Canada, and are seen by thousands of motorists each day.

Joining KAG Canada, MADD Canada and Beryl’s daughter, Tanya Hansen Pratt, for the unveiling are special guests: Dave Wright, Deputy Minister of Justice and Attorney General; A/Deputy Mayor Markus Chambers, City of Winnipeg; and S/Sgt Carrie Kennedy, Unit Commander, RCMP D Division.

“The loss of my mom in this horrific and senseless way shattered our hearts and changed our lives forever,” said Ms. Hansen Pratt, who is the Vice-President of MADD Winnipeg Chapter. “I think she would be proud to know that we are working, in loving memory of her, to help prevent this tragedy from happening to others. We are honoured to see her photo on these decals and hope she will inspire people to make that call if they see a driver they think is impaired.”

The new decals are the latest in the ongoing mobile safety campaign that KAG Canada launched in 2012. Several other victims have been included on the decals since the initiative began: Mike Knox, an Alberta teen killed in 1999; Keisha Trudel, a Northwest Territories teen killed in 2008; Brad and Krista Howe, a husband and wife – and parents of five children – killed in 2010; Danille Kerpan, a Saskatchewan woman killed in 2014; Cody Andrews, an Ontario man killed in 2016; Carol Grimmond, an Ontario woman killed in 2012; and Jeremy Cook, a British Columbia teen injured in 2013. In all, 260 of KAG Canada’s truck trailers across Canada now have decals.

“This marks the 10th year of this very special awareness campaign, and we are especially moved to be able to honour Beryl Hansen’s memory,” said Tyler Cochrane, KAG Canada Sr. VP of Information. “KAG Canada and our drivers hope that by sharing Beryl’s story and her tragic loss, we can engage motorists in this effort to report suspected impaired drivers and make roads safer for everyone.”

“We thank Beryl’s family for sharing her story, and KAG Canada for bringing the crucial Call 911 message to the public,” said Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer. “Together, we strive to reduce impaired driving and, most importantly, prevent the devastating deaths and injuries that result from alcohol and/or drug related crashes.”

Information on the signs of an impaired driver and tips on how to report him or her are available on MADD Canada’s web site at: https://madd.ca/pages/programs/awareness-campaigns/campaign-911/



KAG Canada has been a valuable partner in MADD Canada’s efforts to stop impaired driving for many years. In addition to the awareness messaging on its truck trailers, KAG Canada is a Corporate Sponsor of Project Red Ribbon, MADD Canada’s holiday awareness campaign, and a National Sponsor of the School Assembly Program, an education program delivered to hundreds of thousands of students across Canada each year.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

About KAG Canada

KAG Canada is the Canadian service group for The Kenan Advantage Group, Inc., (KAG). KAG is North America’s largest tank truck transporter and logistics provider. Their company encompasses Westcan Bulk Transport, RTL Construction, Les Distributions Carl Beaulac, Paul’s Hauling, Kentrax Transport and Connectrans Logistics Ltd.



Since 1964, KAG Canada has grown from a small fleet based out of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan to a North American leader in the bulk transportation industry. Through their hauling companies under KAG Canada, they have 60-years of experience and serve over 600 customers in the agriculture, petroleum, energy sector and mining industries. Their Northern based company, RTL Construction, specializes in civil and industrial construction.

KAG Canada is one team driven to make a difference.

Visit https://kagcanada.ca/ to learn more.