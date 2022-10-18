Hemp Inc. Reveals Stunning Results of its Hemp Research

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) has been researching the growth of industrial and high CBD hemp for many years and the research has been fruitful. It has been known for a long time that hemp seeds are high in complete protein (having all nine essential amino acids). Essential amino acids are those that the body cannot produce and therefore must be consumed daily. Seed harvest requires a full growing season followed by harvesting the seeds, cracking the seeds open to remove the shell and then cleaning the hearts of the seeds.



Hemp Inc. has raised a cultivar of hemp that provides 23.4% complete protein in the fan leaves (the large leaves on the hemp plant). Hemp Inc.’s large fast-growing leaves can be harvested daily and used raw in salads, cooked like spinach, or blended in smoothies. In comparison, soybeans, which are currently thought to be the highest source of complete protein in the plant world, contains only about 18.9% protein, but they also contain estrogen mimicking compounds and compounds that reduce bioavailability (the body's ability to absorb nutrients). Other protein sources in the plant world are lower in protein and most are not complete proteins.

The fan leaves can be harvested throughout the growing season and were previously considered a waste material. Far from being a waste material, they can be used fresh or dried to make a whole leaf high protein powder for mixing and cooking. Tons of these valuable leaves may be harvested throughout the growing season without adversely affecting the CBD flower harvest. At this high level of complete protein, the hemp plants can be raised as a greatly beneficial animal feed without the drawbacks found in soybeans.

The Global leafy fresh vegetable market today is $69.355bn with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% estimated from 2022 to 2027.

The Global protein supplement market was $20.47bn in December 2021 and is expecting an 8.5% CAGR through 2030.

The US Alternative animal feed market is expected to be $2.85bn by 2027 after a 7.5% CAGR.

There is more to come from Hemp Inc. research.

Hemp can be used for industrial uses as well as health uses. Hemp, Inc. has the ability to leverage the hempcrete market as it currently has 781,000 pounds of a hemp/kenaf blend of a product that is well suited as a base for hemp/kenaf plastics or oil spill cleanup. In addition, Hemp, Inc. has enough raw hemp/kenaf in stock at Hemp, Inc.’s manufacturing plant in Spring Hope, NC to produce another 770,000 pounds of the hemp/kenaf blend. The kenaf plant looks similar to hemp even though it is a genus of hibiscus. Kenaf can be a key ingredient in the production of hempcrete because it has very similar properties to hemp when used for making plastics, oil spill cleanup, and building materials.

About Hemp, Inc.

With more than 10 years of experience in growing and processing hemp in North America, Hemp, Inc. has an established network of industry professionals in every segment of the industrial, food, and health hemp industries. Hemp Inc. has worked with Hemp farmers from the East Coast to the West Coast and has a continuing dialog with them to produce new and revolutionary products.

Hemp, Inc. has the one of the largest industrial multipurpose hemp processing facilities in North America, an 85,000-square foot plant in Spring Hope, N.C. Its mission of providing green solutions that help make the world a better place continues to flourish as the company advances an ever-growing portfolio of revenue and value-generating synergistic businesses. Hemp may be the salvation in retooling America for greener, more sustainable domestic manufacturing.

The Company will continue to keep its shareholders up to date on all pertinent material events, product releases, production plans, and inventory availability. The entire product line includes tinctures, gummies, capsules, and edibles in a variety of sizes, potencies, flavors, and formulas with a future focus on healthy foods for healthy living.

