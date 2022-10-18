Frontera Group and Intellimedia Networks to Launch Enhanced Media Asset Discovery for Mixie AI 2.0 Solution

Dallas, TX, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontera Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: FRTG) (“Frontera,” “Frontera Group” or “the Company”), a technology-focused strategic acquirer of revenue-generating companies and intellectual property (IP), today announced that it will be launching an enhanced version of Intellimedia Network’s Mixie AI 2.0 media asset discovery solution, enabling companies and content creators with large video repositories to better search and utilize video content.

Millions of hours of video are uploaded and stored in databases everyday, by enterprises, news organizations, security cameras, professional content creators and other sources for a variety of applications. Most content is archived with manually-tagged keywords to broadly identify the content, making it difficult to discover without spending much time searching and reviewing to find the desired information.

Mixie AI 2.0’s media asset discovery tool removes this challenge by automatically scanning live and archived video content to extract a wealth of metadata using AI media recognition engines that improve video searchability and add significant value for media, education, security, and surveillance as well as corporate training industries.

“We are excited to demonstrate this innovative video technology to everyone,” said Andrew De Luna, interim CEO of Frontera Group. “The enhancements to our solution make it easier than ever to extract information that is virtually lost to companies in every industry and provides a way to search and identify additional information from troves of existing footage usually reserved for the largest enterprises and government bodies.”

Mixie AI 2.0 unlocks new capabilities such as more nuanced content recommendation engines, situational workflow automation, targeted contextual advertising from live and stored video libraries, and advanced security footage analysis.

A browser accessible demonstration of Mixie AI 2.0’s enhanced media asset discovery tool will be announced soon for users to upload their own content and discover a wealth of information from their existing videos.

About Frontera

Frontera Group is a strategic acquirer of intellectual property and revenue-generating companies in the technology and human capital markets. It is developing and executing an aggressive, four-tier acquisition and implementation strategy intended to provide substantial increases in profitability to its acquisitions in industries which possess traditionally low and stagnant EBITDA multiples. The Company has identified and is currently pursuing several revenue-generating acquisition targets.

For further information, please visit Frontera’s website at www.frtgtech.com.

About Intellimedia Networks

Intellimedia Networks is a US and India-based technology company that designs and deploys cloud platforms and applications that create immersive experiences. Intellimedia's award-winning products utilize AR, VR, and AI to enhance media, training, education, virtual event broadcasting, real estate, and other applications.

For further information, please visit Intellimedia Networks' website at www.intellimedianetworks.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. For example, statements that describe FRTG's hopes, plans, objectives, goals, intentions, or expectations are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this news release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond FRTG’s control, will affect actual results. FRTG undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. This news release should be read in conjunction with FRTG’s most recent financial reports and other filings posted with the OTC Markets and/or the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission by FRTG.

Contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Lindsey Harasta

invest@frtgtech.com