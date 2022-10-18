ZAGG Announces the Qi-Compatible, Wireless Charging Pro Mouse

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG®, a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced the Pro Mouse that can charge wirelessly while you’re away from your desk so it’s always fully charged when you need it. The Pro Mouse tracks on glass, making it perfect for meeting rooms. And it pairs via Bluetooth® with up to three devices so you can seamlessly work between iPad and Android tablets, and Windows and MacBook computers. The Pro Mouse goes everywhere with you, so you can be productive anywhere.



“This is the Bluetooth mouse you’ve always wanted,” said Chris Ahern, CEO of ZAGG. “It charges wirelessly on a Qi charging pad, it tracks on glass, and it pairs with three devices. Your keyboard just got a new best friend.”

The ZAGG Pro Mouse features include:

Universal Wireless Charging – The Pro Mouse comes with a wireless charger with USB-C port. When you step away from your desk, simply place the Pro Mouse on the wireless charger so you’re always charged and ready to go.

– The Pro Mouse comes with a wireless charger with USB-C port. When you step away from your desk, simply place the Pro Mouse on the wireless charger so you’re always charged and ready to go. Tracks on Glass – Pro Mouse tracks on multiple surfaces including glass.

– Pro Mouse tracks on multiple surfaces including glass. Multi-pairing Functionality – Pro Mouse connects with three devices simultaneously.

– Pro Mouse connects with three devices simultaneously. Universal Device Pairing – Pro Mouse works with Bluetooth capable computers and tablets.

– Pro Mouse works with Bluetooth capable computers and tablets. Long-lasting Battery – The li-polymer battery allows for three months of use before re-charging 1 .

– The li-polymer battery allows for three months of use before re-charging . Adjustable DPI for Faster/Slower Scrolling – Pro Mouse has a default 1,000 DPI, but you can adjust it (800-1,600 DPI) for faster or slower movement across the screen.

– Pro Mouse has a default 1,000 DPI, but you can adjust it (800-1,600 DPI) for faster or slower movement across the screen. Full-size Scroll Wheel – The full-size scroll wheel has left and right buttons for total control and onscreen accuracy.

– The full-size scroll wheel has left and right buttons for total control and onscreen accuracy. USB-C Port – Pro Mouse has a USB-C port so you can charge with a USB-C cable, if desired.

– Pro Mouse has a USB-C port so you can charge with a USB-C cable, if desired. LED Indicator – The LED light alerts you when the Pro Mouse is charged and ready.



Device Compatibility:

The Pro Mouse works with Windows, macOS, Linus, Chrome OS, and Android. More specifically, it requires Bluetooth low-energy technology, Windows 10, 11 or later, macOS 10.15 or later, Linux, Chrome OS™, iPad OS® 14 or later, or Android™ 8.0 or later.

Pricing and Availability:

Priced at $79.99 MSRP, the ZAGG Pro Mouse is available today on ZAGG.com and at ZAGG franchise locations nationwide. It includes a two-year manufacturer’s warranty2.

1ZAGG internal testing. Based on regular use of eight hours per day.

2Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

The Bluetooth word mark is a registered trademark owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 250 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

