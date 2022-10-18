geniant, a Next Generation Consulting Firm Shaping Today's Experiences, Announces New President, Andrew Balster

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- geniant, a next-generation experience consulting group that's taking a radically different approach to traditional interior design and architecture, welcomes Andrew Balster to the key role of President, Physical Space. As a respected figure in the architecture community, Andrew elevates geniant's team through his extensive experience leading complex projects around the globe.

"I have always been interested in how human-centered design, combined with technology, can improve holistic experiences and, more broadly, enhance people's lives," said Andrew. "It's time for this industry to change, and encountering geniant's methodology, it felt familiar but more thoughtfully applied where it matters, the people. I'm excited to push the boundaries of what's possible today while shaping how we experience space in the future."

Formally trained as an architect, Andrew has an outstanding track record teaching, mentoring, and leading award-winning teams to create their best work. Most recently, Andrew was the Senior-Vice President and Office Practice Leader at CannonDesign in Chicago, where he also served on the Board of Directors, working across the health, education, commercial, and science industries. Before joining geniant, Andrew also led Archeworks, a design school, research lab, and think tank. He has taught at Virginia Tech, The University of Utah, and TU Delft, in the Netherlands, and he holds a Master's of Architecture with Distinction from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland.

"As we continue to expand our reach and impact, it's essential that we bring on leadership that helps us to create better experiences for people to live, work, and play," said David Dewane, Co-founder and Chief Experience Officer at geniant. "Including the return to the office and the new focus on hybrid spaces."

Driven by experience research, geniant builds a deep understanding of companies through ethnographic methods, illuminating data about work styles, values, and the environmental needs of workers. Through its holistic model, geniant is leading a movement to evolve the experience design profession by integrating expertise from architecture, interior design, user experience, service design, change management, and software development.

"Our first key step was acquiring a world-class team of architects and designers at Eastlake Studio," says David Lancashire, Chairman & Co-CEO at geniant. "Our next big step is continuing our investment in the right leadership to bring our unrivaled capabilities to a broader market. Adding Andrew is an exciting moment in our development, and his unique skill set will further our mission to transform the nature of design consulting."

About geniant:

geniant helps innovative leaders seamlessly shape experiences in physical space, interactions with people, and technology. Working with a wide range of organizations - from high-growth startups to Fortune 500 companies - geniant excels at improving experiences for employees and customers. The geniant management team is composed of seasoned professional services entrepreneurs who have built, scaled, and sold businesses to Dell EMC and Amdocs.

