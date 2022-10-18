U.S. Lubricants Newly Acquired Baltimore Facility Blends First Batch

Maryland, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Lubricants, a division of U.S. Venture, is excited to have blended their first batch of THRIVE® 0W-20 engine oil in their recently acquired Baltimore, Maryland facility.

The Baltimore plant will primarily blend automotive and heavy-duty lubricants, in addition to various industrial lubricants. This larger facility provides space to increase the manufacturing of private label lubricants for OEM customers and expands toll blending capabilities, a process that leverages strategic vendor relationships to procure the best additives and base oils required for formulation.

“The move into the Baltimore market allowed us to expand into the mid-major market,” said James Williams, President at U.S. Lubricants. “We’re thrilled to have blended our first batch and for the opportunities this will offer both our strategic customers and the growth of our THRIVE® brand.”

With this new facility, U.S. Lubricants will expand their footprint by selling products to distributors on the East Coast. The Baltimore facility is rail-served and has efficient transloading capability maintaining the ability to ship products into the current footprint. The location off the Port of Baltimore allows U.S. Lubricants to blend greater volumes and transport throughout the country, uniquely positioning them to be nimble and implement changes quickly.

U.S. Lubricants offers a comprehensive range of services from the development of the product, to packaging, and shipment tailored to your business goals and requirements. If you are interested in learning more about U.S. Lubricants customized industrial, commercial, or automotive packaging and shipment solutions, please contact Kelly Skiba (kskiba@uslube.com).

About U.S. Lubricants

U.S. Lubricants is a leading lubrication solutions provider offering a wide range of lubricants, lubrication services, and reliability programs for automotive, heavy duty, and industrial business. As a family-owned business, U.S. Lubricants promises the reliable service, agility, and partnership of a small distributor while providing the expertise and experience of a large distributor. The U.S. Lubricants team is dedicated to providing a best-in-class customer experience. To learn more, visit www.uslube.com.

About U.S. Venture, Inc.

For over 70 years, U.S. Venture, Inc. has been recognized as an innovative leader in the distribution of traditional and renewable energy products, lubricants, tires, parts, and using data-driven insights to manage energy and information in the global movement of goods. U.S. Venture delivers creative, sustainable solutions that give their customers a competitive edge, and enable the company to support the communities in which they live, work, and play. Through the values lived by their family of brands, U.S. Oil, U.S. AutoForce, Max Finkelstein, LLC, U.S. Gain, Breakthrough®, U.S. Lubricants, U.S. Petroleum Equipment, and IGEN®, U.S. Venture seeks new ways to drive business success while being steadfast in its commitment to making the world a better place.

