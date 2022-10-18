Local Award-Winning TV Host Book Signing Oct. 19 to Help Save Young Lives in Recovery

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning TV host of Wake Up with Marci and author Marci Hopkins will be signing copies of her new book, "Chaos to Clarity: Seeing the Signs and Breaking the Cycles" at KYU 324 Lafayette Street, NYC, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, from 2:30 to 4:30 pm to raise funds for the NYC-based non-profit BIGVISION Community, a sober peer-to-peer lifeline that has helped 10,000+ young people 18-35 sustain their recovery. To be part of this giveback experience, a $100 donation will include a signed copy of "Chaos to Clarity: Seeing the Signs and Breaking the Cycles," bubbling non-alcoholic beverages by De Soi and Amethyst NA Spirits, delectable bites by KYU, and a gift bag worth $150+, including a bottle of delicious squeezable Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini, and spectacular Parrano Cheese, where Parmesan meets Gouda. Interested attendees can Purchase tickets here.

"We are honored and deeply grateful that Marci selected us to be the benefactor of this exciting and inspiring event," says BIGVISION Community founder Eve Goldberg. Eve lost her 23 years young son Isaac to an accidental opioid overdose in 2014. She founded BIGVISION in 2015 to prevent other parents from experiencing the same tragedy. BIGVISION redefines recovery as exciting and fun by providing young people free in-person and virtual activities to discover new passions, learn life skills, live productive lives, and represent a new normal—be proud of your recovery! For more information, visit www.bigvisioncommunity.com.

Marci is passionate about supporting BIGVISION because she believes "the younger you are, the more support you need to sustain early and long-term recovery." Marci herself faced the consequences of her drinking at a young age (21) and strongly believes that access to a community such as BIGVISION, at that time in her life, would have helped her maintain sobriety instead of battling her addiction for over 30 more years.

As a sexual abuse survivor and seven years sober, Marci is a fearless voice on television committed to changing lives as an authority on recovery and spreading hope and joy. "Wake Up with Marci" airs on WLNY/CBS 10/55 in the Tri-State area at 10 am on Saturdays. For more information, visit www.wakeupwithmarci.com.

"I felt called to write my memoir/self-help book, Chaos to Clarity: Seeing the Signs and Breaking the Cycles, for those struggling with depression, self-hatred, substance abuse, childhood trauma, and more. It is okay to own past behaviors and habits and move from victim to survivor. The journey is about uncovering the root beneath addiction and creating your most fulfilling life through introspective work, prompts, education, and action items," says Marci.

For those who want to join BIGVISION Community, donate, or support and create events, go to www.bigvisioncommunity.com.

To attend the BIGVISION Community fundraiser event and book signing "Chaos to Clarity: Seeing the Signs and Breaking the Cycles" at KYU 324 Lafayette Street, NYC, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, from 2:30 to 4:30 pm, please purchase tickets here.

Contact Information:

Hayden Ari

Marketing Manager

hayden@bendergrouppr.com

9734054600



Related Images











Image 1: Book Signing with TV Host & Author Marci Hopkin





Book signing fundraiser to help BIGVISION save young lives in recovery!









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment