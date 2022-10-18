Hotel Engine Announces U.K. and Ireland as First International Markets By January 2023

DENVER, CO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotel Engine, the world’s largest Lodging Performance Network, today announced that the United Kingdom and Ireland will be its first international markets. Operations will be active in the two European countries by January 2023, with further expansion on the horizon.

While Hotel Engine establishes its international presence, it’s also doubling down on its core U.S. business, with Q3 performance contributing to significant growth across all key metrics, including:

Welcoming more than 900 new companies as business customers and 6,600 travelers in Q3

Adding 26,000+ new hotels and lodging partners year over year

Increasing headcount 83% year over year with 211 new associates

Appointing two veteran executives in Q3: Christine Canfield as VP of New Business and Laura Stapleton as VP of People

“With our continued focus on product enhancements and innovation, as well as a differentiated customer experience, our third quarter results reflect the exceptional efforts of our team,” said Elia Wallen, founder and CEO, Hotel Engine. “As we head into the final stretch of the year, we’re confident in the strength of our business, and optimistic about the vast opportunities ahead in 2023, especially as we expand outside the U.S.”

The third quarter numbers follow an equally successful H1 2022, in which the company experienced strong growth across similar key metrics.

About Hotel Engine

Hotel Engine is the world's largest Lodging Performance Network, established to create a richer, more rewarding business travel experience by connecting a global network of businesses and lodging partners. The collective power of the network delivers significant savings, convenience and choice to business travelers, while driving significant and differentiated business to lodging partners. Hotel Engine is trusted by 600,000+ individual members across 40,000+ businesses and 700,000 hotels in 185+ countries.



