UMH PROPERTIES, INC. WILL PRESENT TO THE PHILADELPHIA SECURITIES ASSOCIATION

FREEHOLD, NJ, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) announced that it will present to the Philadelphia Securities Association (PSA) on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The Forum will be held at the Union League of Philadelphia, located in Philadelphia, PA.

Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the Company followed by a question and answer session. It is a luncheon meeting that will start at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation materials will be available on the homepage of the Company’s website at www.umh.reit .

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 132 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama and South Carolina. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates one community in Florida, containing 219 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

Contact: Nelli Madden 732-577-4062

