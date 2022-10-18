Alcohol Ingredients Market Size is projected to reach USD 15.11 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%: Spherical Insights

New York, United States, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Alcohol Ingredients Market was valued at USD 1.50 Billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow USD 15.11 Billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 7.2%. as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

The enormous increase in alcoholic beverage consumption worldwide is one of the key factors driving the market for alcohol components. According to Canadian researchers from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, since 1990, the amount of alcohol used worldwide has increased by 70%, from 21 billion liters to 35.7 billion liters. Most of the blame for the rise in alcohol use has been placed on the developing economies of Vietnam, China, and India.





Get a Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1117





Craft beer has become more and more popular among consumers. The rapid global expansion of craft beer sales has been significantly influenced by the millennial generation. The shift toward craft beer consumption is influenced by a number of variables, including the want for variety, a desire for beer quality and flavor. Craft brewers serve as role models for cooperation, rejuvenation, and innovation. For instance, The Boston Beer Company launched Sam '76, a blend of lager and ale, as part of the development of its Samuel Adams beer brand. a base lager and a base ale, each with a unique yeast strain.

Increasing Number of Pubs and Nightclubs Propel Market Growth

The increased popularity of beer tourism has also contributed to the industry's development. Governments in countries including New Zealand, Australia, China, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Belgium have sponsored the craft beer industry in an effort to strengthen their economy. Because of the distinctive components that can only be obtained in this region, craft beer, for example, has a substantial market in Wellington, New Zealand.

Increasing Demand of Alcohol Consumption Among Millennial Drive Market Growth

The worldwide alcohol ingredients market is divided into yeast, enzymes, colorants, flavors, and salts, among other categories, based on the ingredient segment. Due to the presence of the fundamental component that powers the whole fermentation process for the production of alcohol, the yeast category accounted for the greatest market share in 2020. Because it aids in maintaining a healthy, balanced digestive system, yeast is also commonly used, which has helped the market for this item grow.

The worldwide alcohol components market is divided into beer, spirits, wine, whiskey, and others based on the beverage sector . Due to the increasing health advantages of beer, which includes ingredients like barley and hops, which are rich in many beneficial elements, beer had the greatest market share in 2020. Beer's antioxidant and bone-building properties are also provided by these ingredients, which has greatly increased consumption.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size 2030 USD 15.11 Billion CAGR 7.2% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered Ingredient, Beverage, COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Region Report Coverage Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors AngelYeast Co., Ltd., Ashland, Biospringer, Cargill, Incorporated, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Diageo, Döhler GmbH, DSM, Key Market Opportunities Increased Amount of Taxation is hampering the Market Growth Key Market Drivers Increasing Demand of Alcohol Consumption Among Millennial Drive Market Growth

Buy Now Full Report @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1117





Key Insights

The Global Alcohol Ingredients Market was valued at USD 1.50 Billion in 2021 . The market is projected to grow USD 15.11 Billion in 2030 , at a CAGR of 7.2% .

was valued at . The market is projected to grow , at a . Increasing Demand of Alcohol Consumption Among Millennial Drive Market Growth

Due to the increasing health advantages of beer, which includes ingredients like barley and hops, which are rich in many beneficial elements, beer had the greatest market share in 2020.

The rapid global expansion of craft beer sales has been significantly influenced by the millennial generation.

Geographically, The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market share owing to the movement in consumer preferences from domestic alcohol toward imported alcohol.

COMPETETIVE ANALYSIS

AngelYeast Co., Ltd.

Ashland

Biospringer

Cargill, Incorporated

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Diageo

Döhler GmbH

DSM

MGP

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Synergy Flavours

ADM

DDW, Inc.

Segmentation of Alcohol Ingredients Market

The worldwide alcohol ingredients market is divided into yeast, enzymes, colorants, flavors, and salts, among other categories, based on the ingredient segment.

By Ingredient

Yeast

Enzymes

Colorants

Flavors & salts

By Beverage

Beer

Spirits

Wine

Whisky

Regions Covered of Alcohol Ingredients Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Ask for Discount at https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1117

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2. Scope of the Study

Chapter 2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research approach

2.2. Scope, definition, and assumptions

2.3. Data Ingredient

2.3.1. Secondary Ingredient

2.3.1.1. Preliminary data mining

2.3.2. Primary Ingredient

2.3.2.1. Statistical Model

2.3.2.2. Data Triangulation

2.3.2.3. Research Objective

Chapter 3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter 4. MARKET INSIGHT

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

Chapter 5. ASSESSMENT OF COVID-19 IMPACT ON THE INDUSTRY

Chapter 6. MARKET DYNAMICS

6.1. Market Drivers

6.1.1. Increasing Demand of Alcohol Consumption Among Millennial Drive Market Growth

6.1.2. Increasing Number of Pubs and Nightclubs Propel Market Growth

6.2. Market Restraints

6.2.1. Increased Amount of Taxation is hampering the Market Growth

Chapter 7. MARKET SEGMENTATION

7.1. By Ingredient

7.1.1. Yeast

7.1.2. Enzymes

7.1.3. Colorants

7.1.4. Flavors & salts

7.1.5. Others

7.2. By Beverage

7.2.1. Beer

7.2.2. Spirits

7.2.3. Wine

7.2.4. Whisky

7.2.5. Others

Chapter 8. Global Alcohol Ingredients Market Overview, By Geography, 2017 - 2030(USD Million)

Chapter 9. North America Alcohol Ingredients Market Overview, By Countries, 2017 - 2030(USD Million)

Chapter 10. Europe Alcohol Ingredients Market Overview, By Countries, 2017 - 2030(USD Million)

Chapter 11. Asia Pacific Alcohol Ingredients Market Overview, By Countries, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 12. Middle East & Africa Alcohol Ingredients Market Overview, By Countries, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 13. South America Alcohol Ingredients Market Overview, By Countries, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 14. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

14.1. Company Profiles

14.1.1. AngelYeast Co., Ltd.

14.1.2. Ashland

14.1.3. Biospringer

14.1.4. Cargill, Incorporated

14.1.5. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

14.1.6. Diageo

14.1.7. Döhler GmbH

14.1.8. DSM

Chapter 15. LIST OF TABLES

Chapter 16. LIST OF FIGURES

Chapter 17. INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

Chapter 18. FUTURE OF THE MARKET

Table of Content and Figure @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/table-of-contents/alcohol-ingredients-market

Market News

In July 2022, Diageo announced plans to invest €200 million near Ireland's first purpose-built carbon-neutral brewery, which would produce lagers and ales. The brewery will be erected on a greenfield site in Littleconnell, Newbridge.

Diageo announced plans to invest €200 million near Ireland's first purpose-built carbon-neutral brewery, which would produce lagers and ales. The brewery will be erected on a greenfield site in Littleconnell, Newbridge. In June 2022, Diageo purchased Vivanda in order to expand the use of FlavorPrint technology across more categories and to offer individualized brand experiences across all channels.

Global Alcohol Ingredients Market Size to grow USD 15.11 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 7.2%

Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Global Energy Drinks Market Size , Share, And COVID-19 Impact Analysis; By Packaging Type (Bottles & Cans), By Product (Drinks, Shots & Mixers), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores & Online); By Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest Of North America, The UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest Of Europe, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest Of Southeast Asia), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest Of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest Of Latin America) – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends And Forecast, 2021-2030

Global Functional Food Market By Ingredient (Carotenoids, Dietary Fibers, Fatty Acids, Minerals, Prebiotics & Probiotics, Vitamins & Others), By Product (Bakery & Cereals, Dairy Products, Meat, Fish & Eggs, Soy Products, Fats & Oils & Others), By Application (Sports Nutrition, Weight Management, Immunity, Digestive Health, Clinical Nutrition, Cardio Health & Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online, Drugstore, Nutrition & Health Food Store & Others); By Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest Of North America, The UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest Of Europe, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest Of Southeast Asia), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest Of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest Of Latin America) – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends And Forecast, 2021-2030

FAQs are covered of the Alcohol Ingredients Market

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Alcohol Ingredients Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Alcohol Ingredients Market?

About the Spherical Insights

Spherical Insights is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Spherical Insights

Email: sales@sphericalinsights.com

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (US)