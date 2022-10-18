TAAT® Products to Expand in Austin, TX with GAMA Partnership

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT®”) is pleased to announce that starting in November 2022 TAAT® Original, Smooth, and Menthol are to be carried by the Greater Austin Merchants Cooperative Association (“GAMA”). GAMA services over 600 member stores in central Texas, primarily in the Austin area (population 965,000), in addition to more than 1,200 other retail locations supported and distributed to by the association. The Company continues to build out the presence of TAAT® throughout the state of Texas, now with three leading convenience retailers. Wholesale buying cooperatives such as GAMA provide the platform to penetrate hundreds of independent retailers, in a manner that is similar to standard chain account sales. TAAT® merchandisers will work hand-in-hand with GAMA to execute at retail stores operated by GAMA accounts in Austin for the purpose of educating retailers, staff, and adult smokers about the unique value proposition of TAAT®. The Company formed its relationship with GAMA through B&B Beyond (announced in a September 13, 2022 press release), who is representing TAAT® among a network of convenience industry contacts in the United States.



TAAT® Chief Executive Officer Michael Saxon commented, “With our GAMA partnership, we will have the scale to fully launch TAAT® in the Austin, TX market. Groups such as GAMA diligently identify opportunities for their members to improve store profitability, which will be a major selling point of TAAT® as a product with significantly higher profit margins for retailers compared to what they earn selling tobacco cigarettes. Texas is an important market for the Company, and we look forward to working with GAMA as part of our expansion plans.”

GAMA Vice President Ernie Limon stated, “We are all about providing innovative products to our member retailers, alongside legacy mainstays such as tobacco, soda, and confection. Although certain segments within convenience virtually never change, category-creating products such as TAAT® provide a win for adult smokers who can benefit from a low-cost and nicotine-free option, as well as a win for retailers who make significantly more on each sale of this non-tobacco product. This value proposition is very straightforward, and I believe will result in a strong conversion rate for capturing market share among our accounts in the Austin area. GAMA is excited to be introducing TAAT® as an innovative product within its network, in a market where TAAT® is already an established brand name.”

Founded in 1999, GAMA’s members represent approximately 35% of the convenience market in the Austin area, with over USD $1 billion in combined revenues annually. GAMA owns and operates its own warehouse and distribution centre in Austin, and is in the process of adding a 300,000 square foot warehouse in Georgetown, TX, which will also act as a “cash-and-carry” point of sale for wholesale purchases. In addition to a standard range of convenience category wares, GAMA stocks a full selection of tobacco products to include major brands of tobacco cigarettes. More information about GAMA can be found on its website at the following link: http://gamaus.com





GAMA members represent over 600 stores in central Texas, mainly in the Austin area. The map above shows the locations of its members’ stores, which collectively account for approximately 35% of the Austin-area convenience market. TAAT® and GAMA will be working together to strategically commercialize the Company’s novel alternative to tobacco cigarettes throughout the convenience channel in the Austin area, where TAAT® is presently sold in independent stores as well as chain retailers.

About TAAT® Global Alternatives Inc.

TAAT® develops, manufactures, and distributes alternative products in categories such as tobacco, hemp, kratom, and other emerging CPG segments. Its flagship product is a nicotine-free/tobacco-free combustible with a patent-pending base material formulation, sold in several thousand U.S. stores. With over CAD $80 million in overall gross revenue annually, TAAT®’s facilities include an operations centre in Nevada, as well as a distribution centre and multiple convenience stores in Ohio.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

